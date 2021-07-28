The Utah County Commission voted on Wednesday to approve a cooperative agreement that will secure an approximately $207,000 grant for removal of phragmites as part of the Utah Lake Restoration Project.
The cooperative agreement, which is between Utah County, Utah Department of Natural Resources and Division of Wildlife Resources, states that its purpose is “for completion of the Utah Lake Shoreline Restoration (Project) … proposed through the Utah Partners for Conservation Development … (and) Watershed Restoration Initiative.”
As part of the agreement, the DWR will reimburse Utah County up to $207,059 for completion of the Utah Lake Shoreline Restoration Project.
Utah County will “apply spot treatments to Phragmites within (a) project area of 9,358 acres around Utah Lake using several methods including aerial spraying, spot spraying, and mechanical mowing/smashing.”
Phragmites, which have long been an issue near Utah Lake, are an invasive species found in wetlands “that outcompetes native plants and displaces native animals,” according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which notes that the species has negative biological and recreational impacts and can increase wildfire danger.
The Utah County Commission unanimously approved the agreement, which expires on June 30, 2022, without any discussion during its Wednesday meeting.
A work plan for the Utah Lake Shoreline Restoration Project presented to the commission on Wednesday states that the “restoration of native vegetation improves water quality and reduces the consumption of water; effectively enhancing both quality and quantity.”
“The removal of Phragmites greatly benefits the watershed and wildlife habitat,” the work plan reads. “Phragmites chokes out valuable wetland and continues to intrude on habitat areas of endangered or threatened wildlife species. This invasive vegetation also greatly limits public access around the lake and creates a wall of vegetation which is a clear safety hazard for boaters in emergency situations.”
The work plan also notes that phragmites proliferation “has the potential to choke out valuable wetlands found around the lake” and that it “is difficult to eradicate without an aggressive vegetation management program.”
The project will include “a three-year aggressive treatment followed by subsequent revegetation work, with a monitoring and a continued management strategy to prevent spread and re-invasion,” according to the work plan.
The first step will be for a contracted helicopter to treat the project area with the herbicide Glyphosate in the late summer. Next, contractors will “remove and treat stumps with Glyphosate” and Utah County crews will “smash or contract the smashing for much of the biomass in the treated area during the winter.”
Finally, a Utah County weed crew “will spot treat regrowth of phragmites in the project area with Glyphosate in accessible areas in the spring.”
Following the removal effort, the Utah County Public Works Department “will monitor the effectiveness of spraying efforts on phragmites and conduct follow-up treatments as necessary.”