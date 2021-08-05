Utah County officials say they will not implement a mask mandate for schools this year despite rising delta variant cases and hospitalizations, and one commissioner is being denounced for soliciting comments from members of an anti-mask group.
Last week, Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner posted in the Facebook group “Utah Mask-Free Businesses” to let people in the group know that she had received emails from constituents who want local officials to require masks in schools this upcoming school year.
“FYI for all who care about masks in schools: County Commissioners, Board of Health members, and Schools Boards are getting sent dozens of emails begging them to impose mask mandates for schools,” the commissioner wrote. “Each email tells a story about a high risk person and begs that they be protected by requiring masks for children next school year. For each 10 emails I get asking me to mandate masks I only get 1 or 2 asking me to not mandate masks.”
Gardner later followed up with the anti-mask group and let them know that she “received 40 emails today from y’all opposing mask mandates.”
“Good job! Keep it up!” the commissioner wrote.
Gardner was widely criticized on social media for using her elected position to solicit anti-mask comments and for appearing to ignore the concerns of constituents who support masks in schools.
One Utah County resident called the situation “unethical and an abuse of power,” while another Twitter user said Gardner was “abusing her office.”
“Stacking the deck is not a good look,” tweeted Sharon Gallagher-Fishbaugh, an educator who previously served as president of the Utah Education Association.
In an interview with the Daily Herald on Wednesday, Gardner defended her comments and said that she wanted to notify residents who opposed masks that there was a systematic effort to try to get local officials to implement mandates.
Gardner referenced an “infamous” Utah County Commission meeting in July 2020 that was postponed after being bombarded by a group of anti-mask protestors as evidence of how strongly many Utah County residents oppose masks.
“I remembered that meeting and all of those people and how passionate they were about this issue, and I wanted people to have a heads up that the other side of the issue, the pro-mask crowd, had paid lobbyists that were putting out templates for people,” she said.
When asked about the criticism she’s received over her posts, Gardner noted that people who are against mask mandates have criticized her for even acknowledging the emails from pro-mask constituents, “and then I’ve got people that are pro-mask mad at me because they think I was soliciting anti-mask feedback.”
“So it’s interesting to me how every different group of people took those comments differently,” Gardner said.
All three commissioners said on Wednesday that they are opposed to a mask mandate in Utah County’s public K-12 schools for the upcoming school year.
“The role of government is to educate and inform, and I don’t think that it’s the role of government to mandate,” Gardner said. “So I think it’s the role of government to educate and inform, and then I think it’s up to the people to choose what’s best for them and their family.”
Gardner’s comments echoed those of Commissioner Tom Sakievich, who announced in a press release hours earlier that he is “adamantly opposed to government mandates.”
“Government should inform the people what it knows and doesn’t know, then make recommendations and provide support; ultimately, the people will determine outcomes,” Sakievich said. “Of the many lessons I’ve learned from 30-years of U.S. Marine Corps service one stands out: when a short- or long-term crisis arises, individuals are the best to judge how to respond for themselves and their families.”
In a written statement provided to the Herald, Commissioner Bill Lee, who was the lone commissioner who opposed a countywide mask mandate that Utah County officials implemented last fall, said he would not support a mask mandate for K-12 schools.
“As an advocate of parental choice in education, I cannot support putting into place a government mask mandate for this upcoming school year,” Lee said.