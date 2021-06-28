Utah Democrats voted to elect Jeff Merchant to his second term as chair of the Utah Democratic Party during the party’s virtual organizing convention on Saturday.
Merchant, who was first elected as chair of the party in 2019, received about 68% of delegate votes, defeating former Utah County Democratic Party Chair Daniel Hicken. Merchant will serve until the party's convention in 2023.
Heading into the Democratic convention, Hicken criticized Merchant for the direction he has led the state party over the past two years and accused him of ignoring Democrats outside of Salt Lake County.
“There have been a lot of people who have left our party. And these people are people with connections that are being lost because we aren’t keeping them, because we are driving them out,” Hicken said during a debate on Thursday.
In a written statement following the convention, Merchant said that the Utah Democratic Party “chose to continue to move forward” and “to build upon the foundation that we have worked so hard over the last few years to lay."
“It is time for us to move forward as a united party to build on the foundation of the past two years into an even stronger future,” he said.
In a video to delegates, the Utah Democratic Party chair thanked Hicken for having “done such a fabulous job down in Utah County” and said he hopes Hicken “continues to be an active participant in Democratic politics.”
Merchant said he is excited to help Democrats “move forward with more progress and gains throughout Utah” and follow trends in neighboring states.
“As anyone who knows me will tell you, I talk too much about the change that I see coming to Utah, but it’s true,” he said. “We’ve seen it in New Mexico, we’ve seen it in Colorado, we’ve seen it in Nevada, we’re seeing it in Arizona, and it is happening here. And the Republican Party, they’re scared.”
Also during Saturday’s convention, the 1,160 Democratic delegates who voted elected Diane Lewis as vice chair, Jill Fellow as secretary and Sheila Srivastava as treasurer.
In a press release, the Utah Democratic Party said “these officers will lead the Party through one of its toughest challenges yet: the upcoming midterm election.”
“Democratic officers (are) committed to the future of the party, with the shared understanding that at no point in our history has the Democratic Party been more important,” the party said. “With President (Joe) Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison and others, officer candidates asked that Utah Democrats move forward with one voice, one banner and one unified objective.”
Utah Democrats lost their only congressional seat last November when Burgess Owens defeated Ben McAdams in a tightly contested 4th Congressional District race.