Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on Sunday that the Republican Party is “very divided” and called on fellow Republicans to look past their differences and “avoid the culture wars.”
The governor’s comments were made during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, during which he was asked about U.S. House Republicans considering removing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, from GOP leadership after she criticized former President Donald Trump for promoting discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen, as reported by the Associated Press.
“It shows that we’re very divided as a party,” Cox told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “And that’s no secret. I’m not the first person to say that. But as we talk about broadening the tent and bringing in a new generation of Republicans, we really have to allow for those types of differences. We’re seeing that here in Utah. This is playing out everywhere.”
Cox and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who have both been critical of Trump, were booed and heckled by delegates at the Utah Republican Party’s organizing convention on May 1. Delegates narrowly voted down a resolution to censure Romney for his votes to impeach the former president.
Despite the boos at this year’s GOP convention, Cox said “we believe here in Utah that there is room in the party for both Senator Mitt Romney and Senator Mike Lee, and they’re working together on some really important legislation.”
“And I hope there’s room in the party for all of those voices,” he said.
The governor noted that he was booed while talking about Utah’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding, “I think that this past year has been really tough on people.
“There’s no question about that. And (the COVID-19 pandemic) has certainly heightened those passions and that divisiveness,” the governor said.
When asked why he thinks so many Republicans believe without evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, Cox said officials need to “get to the heart of what is driving people to believe things that aren’t true” and figure out why people are “latching on to conspiracies.”
Part of the problem, he said, is “this idea (of) people feeling left behind, people feeling like the deck is stacked against them” in rural parts of the country.
“It’s a real motivating factor for people, and unfortunately can be taken advantage of,” said Cox, who lives in Fairview. “So when we need people to vote for us, when we need to rally people to a cause, it’s a lot easier to tell them that everyone’s against them and that 'I’m the only person that can help them out.'”
Utah’s governor said he is trying to lead by example and referenced his 2020 campaign, during which he and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson temporarily halted campaign activity and urged supporters to donate to neighbors and friends who had been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re trying to avoid the culture wars,” the governor said on Sunday. “We’re trying to bring people together and focus on real policy. And we’re hoping that that will change the narrative and inspire people, but we need more people to step up and run campaigns that way.”