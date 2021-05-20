Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he supports a resolution identifying the “risks” of critical race theory in public education that Utah lawmakers passed on Wednesday, despite the governor requesting days earlier that the state wait for “more time, thought, dialogue and input” before addressing the subject.
The Utah State Legislature held its first ever “extraordinary” special session on Wednesday to consider two resolutions: one addressing critical race theory in schools and another declaring Utah a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Lawmakers say their email inboxes have been flooded with complaints from constituents about critical race theory, an academic and legal framework that combines “progressive political struggles for racial justice with critiques of the conventional legal and scholarly norms which are themselves viewed as part of illegitimate hierarchies that need to be changed,” according to Harvard Law School. Those opposed to the theory say it is racist and divisive.
“I have personally responded to hundreds of constituents on this issue in the last two or three weeks, on several sides of this issue,” said Republican South Jordan Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, who sponsored the Senate version of the critical race theory resolution.
Fillmore compared the theory to a gas, which, unlike solid or liquid matter, is “amorphous” and “has no fixed size and no fixed shape.” He noted that increasing the temperature of gases “causes the molecules to move around rapidly and to spread themselves apart.”
“The temperature is high on all sides of this issue,” the South Jordan senator said.
He admitted that he had “no idea” what the definition of critical race theory is. “I looked up two dozen definitions of critical race theory that I could find today, and not one of them was the same as any other.”
The resolution recommends that the Utah State Board of Education review standards for curriculum and ensure that no curriculum teach that “one race is inherently superior or inferior to another race,” that an individual's moral character is determined by the individual’s race or that “an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of the individual's race.”
The resolution also states that “some concepts contained in critical race theory degrade important societal values and, if introduced in classrooms, would harm students’ learning in the public education system.”
Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, said he supported the resolution and talked about the importance of “not running” from American history.
“I am a proud American, but we have a history of racism. We have a history of slavery. I don’t know how we get around that, nor do I think we should insulate our children from that history,” said Anderegg. “But I also think we need to find a balanced approach, to make sure that our kids are getting fact, regardless of where that fact comes from ... not theory. And I believe we can strike that balance, but it only comes … from sitting down, taking a breath, lowering the temperature, and having a frank discussion.”
The resolution passed 21-6 in the Senate and 56-0 in the House on Wednesday. Multiple Senate Democrats issued statements in opposition to the resolution, and House Democrats walked off the floor in protest.
“This resolution does not send the right message, and the interim committee who is overseeing this issue is already taking action,” said Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City. “We need to be careful with words and what they mean and say to our children. Well-intended actions have unintended consequences.”
“This is a lightning rod issue that is divisive. Just because 'Fox and Friends' broadcasts this issue, it does not mean the Legislature needs to be so reactionary. Process matters,” added Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights.
During a press conference on Thursday, Cox, who on Monday urged lawmakers to wait until next year’s general session to pass legislation addressing critical race theory, said lawmakers “actually did what I asked them to do” by passing the resolution.
“We listen to all voices, and then we try to make an appropriate and rational and measured decision,” he said. “And if you actually read the resolutions, that’s exactly what they did.”
Cox also noted that critical race theory “is not part of the curriculum” in Utah schools and education officials “have not been able to find any evidence that it is being taught.”
“That being said,” he continued, “we know that there is pressure in some circles, and there is definitely concern in circles around this.”
When asked whether he believed the theory should be taught in Utah’s public K-12 schools, Cox said he did not.
“There are certain portions of critical race theory that … are problematic,” the governor said. “I have no problem with kids learning about other theories, but teaching those things as truth, I think, can be problematic.”