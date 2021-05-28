Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday signed 16 bills that state lawmakers passed in a special session last week, including a bill prohibiting public schools and universities from implementing mask requirements.
House Bill 1007, sponsored by Republican Orem Rep. Val Peterson, states that institutions of higher education, school boards and local education agencies “may not require an individual to wear a face covering as a condition of attendance for in-person instruction, institution-sponsored athletics, institution-sponsored extracurricular activities in dormitories, or in any other place on a campus.”
The bill defines a “face covering” as a “mask, shield, or other device that is intended to be worn in a manner to cover the mouth, nose, or face to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
“I think this is really just an extension of what the governor already did … and just allows us to return to some normalcy in the fall and (provides) some assurances of that,” Peterson told the Education Interim Committee on May 18.
The bill passed 50-24 in the House and 23-5 in the Senate on May 19. A number of Republicans voted against the bill over concern that it takes away local control from education officials.
The governor also signed Senate Bill 1003, a bill sponsored by Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, that makes several clarifications to e-cigarette regulations, including adding a definition for pre-filled cigarettes, clarifying the difference between a substance and a product, and removing “some unnecessary language regarding advertising.”
“We’ve had several bills dealing with e-cigarettes and vaping,” Bramble said on May 19. “And in the course of passing several pieces of legislation, it turns out there (are) some unintended loopholes, some conflicts. And this bill cleans up the statutes and allows the Department of Health to appropriately administer the vaping regulations that we passed.”
The bill passed unanimously in both the House and Senate.
Additionally, Cox signed a resolution sponsored by Sen. Jani Iwamoto, D-Salt Lake City, honoring Utah’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities as part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
The resolution states that the Utah State Legislature “encourages Utahns to seek opportunities to appreciate the rich cultural heritage and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.”
It further states that the Legislature “condemns anti-Asian hate and calls for increased civility, understanding, and respect.”
In a written statement, Cox said “we must condemn anti-Asian hate in all its forms and celebrate the unique economic and cultural contributions of our AAPI community members.”
Other special session bills signed by Cox include a bill modifying the timeline of duties of the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, a bill amending the offenses that are subject to group gang enhancement and a bill amending juvenile justice provisions.
Also on Thursday, the governor issued a line-item veto for an appropriations adjustment bill, noting that the bill included a line for an appropriation that did not pass.