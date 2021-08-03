Utah leaders pleaded for members of the public to get vaccinated on Tuesday as delta variant cases rise and as Utah’s hospital ICUs are filled with coronavirus patients.
“We’re continuing to see not only an uptick in cases and case counts, but in hospitalizations,” Gov. Spencer Cox said during a coronavirus briefing. “What we know is that the delta variant is highly contagious and it’s spreading rapidly. As a result, our hospital ICUs are filling up and our health care workers are feeling strained.”
Earlier this year, the governor changed his COVID briefings from being held weekly to monthly as vaccination rates climbed and case numbers dropped. On Tuesday, he announced that he and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will once again be holding the briefings on a weekly basis.
“Unfortunately, as we’re seeing a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations across the state, we felt it was important to bring everyone back together to talk about what’s happening and where we go from here,” Cox said.
During the press briefing, Cox and Henderson both pleaded with Utahns to get vaccinated and lamented the politicization of vaccines.
“This is here to save lives. We don’t have to be going through this again right now, if you will just please, please, please get the vaccine,” Cox said.
Henderson, who this time last year contracted COVID-19 and had to be on supplemental oxygen for multiple months, told the public on Tuesday that she “still suffer(s) from the effects.”
“I have a really hard time going up hills; I still struggle with breathlessness after a year,” the lieutenant governor said. “And so this is really poignant for me, and I just don’t understand why we’re still having this conversation. Last year, we pleaded, we were so excited, we were so hopeful for a vaccine that was supposed to be the end. It was supposed to be the tool that fixed all of this for all of us. And somehow, that has been politicized. And somehow, we’ve got a large portion of the population who has chosen not to be vaccinated for whatever reason.”
Cox encouraged Utahns to put political differences aside when it comes to getting vaccinated, noting that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are themselves both vaccinated.
“If politics is your religion, then believe Donald Trump, who was so instrumental in getting this vaccine to us, who got the vaccine himself and who has encouraged others to get the vaccine,” Cox said.
The governor noted that “while we have made a collective decision, as a nation and a state, a decision I support, (that) the government will not force people to get the vaccine, that doesn’t mean that we’re free from our consequences, that others won’t choose to require vaccines.”
Cox said he supported businesses implementing policies that require patrons to be vaccinated.
“I’m a person who believes in responsibility, I’m a person who believes in consequences,” he said. “And if you choose not to get the vaccine, then those are the consequences that may happen. And we have to be willing to live with those consequences.”
The governor added that there are other “consequences for those who decide not to get the vaccine — those consequences may be hospitalization, those consequences may be death.”