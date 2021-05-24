U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, on Saturday called for the firing of educators who teach critical race theory in schools, the latest move in the conservative push against the legal and scholarly framework.
Critical race theory, according to Harvard Law School, combines “progressive political struggles for racial justice with critiques of the conventional legal and scholarly norms which are themselves viewed as part of illegitimate hierarchies that need to be changed.”
The theory, which is not taught in Utah’s public K-12 schools, has come under fire by conservatives, including Owens, who say it is racist and divisive.
The Utah congressman introduced multiple pieces of legislation earlier this month to address critical race theory, including a non-binding resolution “expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that Critical Race Theory serves as a prejudicial ideological tool, rather than an educational tool, and should not be taught in K-12 classrooms as a way to teach students to judge individuals based on sex, race, ethnicity, and national origin.”
Owens went a step further on Saturday during an interview on the conservative news outlet Newsmax, calling for the firing of teachers and educators who teach the “evil” theory.
“By the way, don’t take apologies from these people. Fire them. Get rid of them,” Owens said. “They are doing what they’re doing and they can say ‘I’m sorry,’ but guess what? They’re going to try again another way to get it done. They have ideologies that’s against everything we believe in. Do not give them any space to continue doing what they’re doing. We need to fire everyone that we can find, and those that we’ll fire later on, we’ll figure out a way to get rid of them, too.”
Owens, who is Black, spoke about the “negative narratives” about Black Americans that he was subjected to growing up in the segregated South.
“We’re seeing the same thing now,” he said. “You’re seeing a group of hard left literally lowering their expectations for everybody … (and saying that) just showing up to school, doing your homework, being able to achieve and move forward … (is) racist.”
He continued, “So this is a very evil process we’re going after. And it’s done by bullies and cowards who hide behind labor unions, who hide behind school boards that no one knows what they’re doing. They don’t let the parents know.”
Owens also discussed a bill he is sponsoring that would reinstate former President Donald Trump’s executive order banning critical race theory from being taught in the federal government.
“I’ll say this: We are under attack, and it’s the absolute opposite of the American way,” the Utah congressman said. “They’re teaching us not what I was growing up with, to love God, country, family, respect for women or authority. They’re telling us to hate everything that I just mentioned.”
Critical race theory also has been criticized by Gov. Spencer Cox and Republican state lawmakers, who passed a resolution last week to identify the “risks” of critical race theory in public education.
Utah Democrats, meanwhile, have called critiques of the theory misleading and misguided.
“This is a lightning rod issue that is divisive,” Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, said in a written statement on Wednesday. “Just because ‘Fox and Friends’ broadcasts this issue, it does not mean the Legislature needs to be so reactionary. Process matters.”