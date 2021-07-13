U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, is calling on federal health officials to increase access to telehealth and other remote health services in rural communities.
In a letter sent on Monday to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Curtis and three other members of Congress urged the department “to work with Congress in developing a comprehensive telehealth strategy that ensures Medicare beneficiaries can continue accessing critical virtual care services following expiration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.”
“We are especially interested in identifying any gaps in your regulatory authority where the agency and Congress can work together in a bipartisan fashion to permanently expand and improve the accessibility of telehealth services,” wrote Curtis, along with Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, Rep. Doris Matsui, D-California and Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas.
The Congress members said they “appreciate the actions taken by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services … during the COVID-19 pandemic that have facilitated a surge in telehealth innovation,” adding that “to continue this momentum, we ask that CMS use its rulemaking authority in the upcoming (Current Year) 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule to consider providing permanent coverage of certain telehealth services” that have been provided during the pandemic.
“The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted millions of U.S. adults to defer primary and preventative routine medical care to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus,” the letter reads. “Providers quickly turned to telehealth to meet patients’ needs and alleviate delays in care. As the pandemic continued, the expansion of telehealth proved to be particularly helpful in facilitating access to care to some of Medicare’s more disadvantaged populations.”
Curtis and his colleagues argued that “to fully leverage the opportunities of virtual care and strength our health care system beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, we must evaluate the impacts that increased utilization of telehealth services has on the quality and accessibility of care,” adding that “we also must focus on establishing a framework for determining permanent reimbursement for certain telehealth services that will enable patients to reliably receive appropriate virtual care following the end of the COVID-19 (public health emergency).”
They requested that the health and human services department respond to a number of questions including, “What clinical data would be most useful to CMS to determine which of the telehealth services added to the Medicare Telehealth List during the PHE should be granted Medicare coverage on (a) permanent basis?” and “How do you believe telehealth should be integrated into Medicare’s value-based payment programs and (what) types of care ... should be reimbursed in the traditional fee-for-service model of care?”
The Congress members also asked health officials to explain what criteria CMS will use “to determine the clinical appropriateness of a telehealth service,” as well as “the process in place and the anticipated timeline for CMS to collect, analyze and share telehealth utilization data from the Public Health Emergency.”
On Monday, Curtis took to Twitter to write that “we must improve the delivery of (telehealth) care — particularly in rural communities.”
“Let’s work together to address this important issue that affects millions of Americans,” the Utah congressman said.