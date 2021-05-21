U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced on Friday he is sponsoring a bipartisan bill that would “establish a stewardship fee to fund efforts to provide and expand access to substance use treatment."
The “Life Budgeting for Opioid Addiction Treatment Act” would establish a $0.01 stewardship fee for each milligram of active opioid ingredient in a prescription pain pill, according to a description of the bill.
Other ingredients like acetaminophen and naloxone would not be subject to the fee. Additionally, prescription drugs containing active opioid ingredients “that are used exclusively for the treatment of substance use disorder as part of a medically assisted treatment effort” would be exempt.
The stewardship fee on opioid medications would be subject to rebate “if they are being prescribed to treat cancer related pain, patients participating in hospice care, or when a doctor determines that all other non-opioid treatments are inappropriate.”
The funding, distributed as part of the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant, would be “used to improve access to substance use disorder treatment,” including establishing new residential and outpatient treatment facilities, increasing reimbursement for mental health providers and expanding long-term residential treatment programs.
Additionally, the funding will be used to establish and operate support programs “that offer employment services, housing, and other support services to help those recovering transition back into society,” facilities to provide care for babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and substance use treatment programs in conjunction with Adult and Family Treatment Drug Courts.
According to the bill, more than 90,000 Americans died from drug-related overdoses in 2020, the most overdoses ever recorded in a year.
In December 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that overdose deaths have accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Romney introduced the bill alongside Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, who originally introduced the legislation in 2016.
In a press release, Romney said the bill “will bolster the significant work Utah has done to combat the opioid epidemic by helping to fund our state’s treatment and recovery support services.”
“We must do more to provide access to treatment for those who want to escape opioid abuse and addiction,” the Utah senator said. “I’m proud to join Senator Manchin’s effort which will help fund treatment facilities around the country and offer support for those who seek treatment for addiction.”
Manchin said that “many Americans and West Virginians who struggle with substance use disorder aren’t able to access the treatment they need because we simply don’t have enough facilities, beds, or healthcare providers in our communities.”
“I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this vital bipartisan legislation to help address the drug epidemic facing our nation,” he said.
A number of Democratic senators and one Independent senator are co-sponsoring the bill. They are: Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin; Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts; Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire; Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island; and Angus King, I-Maine.