When Rep. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, decided to run for the open seat left by Sen. Deidre Henderson, he also made the decision to withdraw his candidacy for reelection. Now, two Spanish Fork residents are vying for the single open seat for House District 66.
Jefferson Burton and Kari Malkovich stated their intent to run for the open seat early on. At the Utah County Republican Convention, Burton held an under 10% lead above Malkovich, standing at 54.74% while she left with 45.26%.
With only 5,525 of the votes counted toward the end of Tuesday night, Burton had claimed an almost 20% lead over Malkovich. With over 60% of the vote and 3,333 individual votes marked for Burton just after 10 p.m., Malkovich was down by over 1,000 votes, amassing 2,192 votes and holding 39% of the overall vote.
Payson High School alumnus and retired major general for the United States Army National Guard, Burton is currently standing in as director of the Utah Department of Health, coordinating daily operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Malkovich felt bittersweet as voters began casting votes for Tuesday’s primary election, she said. When Malkovich threw her hat in the ring, no one could imagine the coronavirus pandemic would rock the world.
“It’s crazy because we’ve been campaigning for so long during COVID-19, and it’s not a traditional campaign,” she said. “We’ve been restricted in how we can talk to constituents, and so we’re reaching out electronically.”
Her campaign’s preferred method of communication, Malkovich said, has been phone calls, but her and her team have also hosted virtual town halls, sent texts and written emails.
This year in particular, she said, it’s hard to gauge how voters are feeling.
“It’s not just the politics and policies that people are worried about,” Malkovich said. “Because they’ve been displaced from their jobs or because they’ve been homebound for so long, there’s a little bit of anxiety going on in all households.”
In the wake of the anxiety, Malkovich said one of her favorites parts of the campaign has been touching base with people and virtually visiting with constituents.
Although it has been an enlightening experience, she said it has also opened her eyes to the vulnerability and concern that residents are feeling.
In addition to the personal touch of her campaign, Malkovich said she believes her experience in municipal government lends itself to creating a sense of trust and confidence in her abilities to represent southern Utah County residents.
“I have a very diverse background with lots of different entities where I’ve had opportunities to serve and lead,” she said. “This process is not anything that is new to me, and I think that my talents in my field and my hard work and my dedication to those in my district lends itself to me being the best choice.”
Malkovich made the decision to run because of her experience representing Spanish Fork and surrounding communities as well as her love for the Legislature. In 16 years, she said, she has not missed a single legislative session.
If all else fails and the votes do not fall in favor of Malkovich, she said she is proud of the campaign she ran and doesn’t have a single regret looking back.
“I ran a good race,” she said. “The opportunity to run this type of race, to show diversity, and to show the type of leadership I bring to the table is something I have valued. I value the friendships that I’ve made and the discussions that I’ve had.”
For decades, House District 66’s race has been held uncontested, and even then, a woman has never run for an open seat in this district.
Even after the final vote is counted, Malkovich said, regardless of the results, she will continue to serve her community.
Malkovich said she is going to spend the evening of election day with her husband. Burton did not immediately respond to requests for comment.