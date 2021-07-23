Editor’s note: The following story was supported by funding from The Water Desk and was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Daily Herald, The Herald Journal, The Spectrum, The Standard Examiner and Salt Lake City Weekly.
Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, took on the challenge of metering in 2018 with a bill that would have phased in requirements for existing secondary systems to begin this more accurate method of measuring use.
While that legislation stalled out, a new version passed in 2019. The watered-down bill didn’t require meters on existing systems, but it did at least, “stop the bleeding,” Anderegg said, by mandating metering of newly constructed secondary systems.
On June 30, The Utah Rivers Council filed a complaint with the Utah Attorney General’s Office seeking an investigation of alleged potential conflicts of interest between high-powered water lobbyists with family relations to executive staff of the Central Utah Water Conservancy District.
Zach Frankel, director of the Rivers Council, said these lobbyists actively fought against meters for secondary systems, among other conservation efforts. In its complaint, the nonprofit said the provisions killed by the lobbyists could have saved 1.5 million acre feet (488.8 billion gallons) of water, roughly equivalent to five years of water use in the Salt Lake Valley.
Frankel and his organization believe behind-the-scenes politics was at play in the dilution of Anderegg’s original bill.
Anderegg worries there won’t be much political will in the Legislature to revisit requiring meters on existing systems in the future.
With Utah withering under a brutal and perhaps record-setting drought this summer, The Utah Investigative Journalism Project decided to tally how many water sources in the state’s six most populous counties had meters, gauges or other accurate measuring devices versus those that were simply reporting water use based on estimates or calculations.
A review of 465 different water source reports from the Utah Division of Water Rights shows 1,924,467 acre feet (627 billion gallons) tallied by meters in Salt Lake, Utah, Davis, Weber, Washington and Cache counties compared to 344,991 acre-feet (112.4 billion gallons) unmetered. Overall that means 85% of the water is metered versus 15% estimated or calculated.
For critics, however, the problem is that the math gets fuzzy when you take unmetered reports at face value. There’s a big question mark over that 15% when you consider unlined canals and ditches, changes in summer temperatures, bad math and opaque industrial calculations, say skeptics.
For Frankel, the economics of this water dilemma can be infuriating. He points out that Utah’s is the largest secondary water system in the country by volume. The state also puts 85% of its water into agriculture without investing in accurate metering or improvements to canals and ditches.
“It’s not like our farmers are these arrogant multimillionaires with toothpicks in their mouths saying, ‘I’m going to waste all the water in my power,’” Frankel said. “I’m sure they wish their canals were lined with concrete or piped, but they don’t have the capital for that. All the capital is in our cities and cities are not willing to invest in farm improvement — they want their multibillion-dollar water projects and nothing else.”
Secondary concerns
The problem with these old water systems is they were never metered, especially as many ditches and canals were dug before meters had been invented. Now many secondary systems simply estimate how much water customers use.
In Utah County, four of the highest reporters of non-metered water for 2020 are secondary source irrigation companies that often rely on estimates.
The Pleasant Grove Irrigation Company, for example, estimated using 6,941 acre feet in 2020 (2.2 billion gallons). Pleasant Grove staff engineer Britton Tveten says the city uses the data available for the estimates and two of their water sources have now been metered and will be used for the 2021 report.
“We do see the need to accurately account for the water entering our system and are working toward accomplishing this,” Tveten wrote in an email.
Overall, however, of the six counties studied, Utah was second highest for metered sources at 89%. Top of the list was Davis County with 99% from metered sources.
Brandon Mellor oversees the state’s water reporting program and works with roughly 1,200 water systems in the state to make sure they submit their water use reports into the state every year by March 31. He says metering is not always a cost-effective option for water users.
“Some of these smaller systems are (operated by) volunteers and they do not have the funds to put in a measuring device,” Mellor said. Depending on size and features, meter prices can range from $500 to $2,000 per single meter.
Mellor noted that while all water sources have to report their water use by some method, they are not necessarily required to be metered in Utah. Instead, the state engineer decides on a case-by-case basis if water sources — public, secondary or industrial — will be required to have meters.
While it is true that putting meters on every secondary source would likely cost hundreds of millions of dollars, that’s still much less than the roughly $3 billion price tag associated with either the Bear River Pipeline or the Lake Powell Pipeline. Both of these projects have influential legislators as advocates and they have been pushing them forward for years.
Frankel, of the nonprofit Rivers Council, worries that underpriced water in secondary systems encourages the kind of waste that only amplifies the calls for new expensive municipal water projects. He noted that his organization studied secondary use and found that the flat rate, per-lot size fees to secondary sources make the water incredibly cheap, costing users 10 to 25 cents per thousand gallons compared to the $2.50 per thousand gallons paid by metered users in larger cities like Salt Lake City.
“It’s like an all-you-can-eat buffet,” Frankel said of the commodity’s cheap pricing.
Big industry on tap
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project’s review of water sources found that indeed some of the larger sources of unmetered water were secondary irrigation companies. But so too were industrial users.
Rio Tinto Kennecott for one, estimated it used 7,150 acre feet (2.3 billion gallons) last year.
“We are committed to conserving water as a vital resource for the Utah community and continually look for ways to improve the efficiency of our water usage,” said Matthew Klar, a Kennecott spokesperson, in an emailed statement.
Klar also noted that some of the company’s unmetered water is diverted from the Jordan River, which is measured separately by the state.
Among the six counties examined by the Utah Investigative Journalism Project, the single-highest nonmetered user was Ogden-based Compass Minerals. The company reported using 152,016 acre feet of unmetered water from the Great Salt Lake. The company pumps lake water into evaporative ponds and uses the sodium chloride it retrieves for rock salt, table salt and other uses. According to the company’s annual public report, its Ogden facility is the “largest solar salt production site in the Western Hemisphere,” and in 2020 the company’s salt sales made up 57% of its $1.3 billion in revenue.
A spokesperson for Compass Minerals did not comment for this story, but Mellor with the state Division of Water Rights explained that he has worked with the company to explore better reporting mechanisms.
“Once they open a dam after they let that water sit there, it just goes right back into the Great Salt Lake (and) it would be very hard to report how much water is being returned,” Mellor said.
Frankel believes all water use should be reported accurately, but he said the focus needs to be placed on secondary use since there’s nothing essential about watering lawns.
“At least a private company is putting people to work and helping support the economy,” Frankel said.
Watered down
Sen. Anderegg’s 2019 bill did provide some relief to cash-strapped cities by creating a low-interest loan option for them to place meters on their secondary sources. Since then, five cities have entered into contracts or bonds with the state for loans ranging from $807,500 with the Mountain Green Secondary Water Company to as high as $11.9 million with Riverton City. The 2021 legislature also appropriated $2 million in annual grants available to cities as well for meters.
Still, Anderegg says, it’s discouraging that previous efforts to meter secondary systems did not go further because better education about water use has been shown to help residents voluntarily slow the flow. He noted that a grant obtained by Washington Terrace led the city to voluntarily reduce water use by 35%. Saratoga Springs got a grant to install meters as well and saw a 68% reduction in combined secondary and culinary uses.
“It isn’t necessarily true that we have to increase the fees for water users to compel conservation,” Anderegg said. He believes if secondary metering went in across the state, water use would drop by a third.
“We wouldn’t be overwatering, we would be wiser stewards of this scarce resource,” Anderegg said. “That’s the low-hanging fruit, independent of major water projects like the Lake Powell pipeline or Bear River — that’s something we can do right now.”