Early on Wednesday morning, Orem police officers were dispatched after reports that a male had been opening car doors at a business in Orem.
The owner of the vehicle arrived for work and tried to stop the male from stealing anything from his vehicle.
The male, identified as 22-year-old Dallin Nielsen of Orem, then reportedly tried to flee the area on a motor scooter but was stopped by the owner of the vehicle.
Nielsen then allegedly attempted to choke, bite, hit and spit on the owner of the vehicle.
According to a police probable cause statement, Nielsen was soaked in alcohol that had splashed onto him from his bag. He was also reportedly inebriated.
When advised of his Miranda rights, Nielsen reportedly said that he wanted a lawyer and was placed under arrest.
He was later transported to Timpanogos Hospital for medical clearance, where he allegedly kicked officers and attempted to spit in their faces.
After being medically cleared, Nielsen was transported to the Utah County Jail and booked on charges of burglary of a vehicle, assault, two charges of assault by a prisoner, and propelling a substance or object at an officer. He is actively being held on $10,010 bail.