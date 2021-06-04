On Tuesday, Lehi police officers received a report that a 5-year-old boy had been sexually assaulted by a male while he was unaccompanied in the locker room of a local recreational center.
During an interview with the young child, he reported that the male had entered the same toilet stall while he was using the bathroom. The child said the man "wiped him off" while the boy was naked, exposed his genitalia and then started urinating on the child's feet, according to the probable cause statement.
The boy reportedly asked the man to stop, but the man did not and then held the child by his shoulders when he tried to leave. After crawling under the bathroom stall and running out of the bathroom, the boy told his mother.
Using surveillance footage from the recreational center, officers were reportedly able to identify 26-year-old Jonathan Jareth Soberanis of Lehi based on the child's description.
Soberanis was also reportedly seen entering the locker room around the same time as the child and was seen running out of the locker room from a different exit after the child.
According to the probable cause statement, Soberanis has previously been arrested for lewdness, sexual abuse of a child and lewdness involving a child.
He had also been banned from the recreational center after reportedly masturbating in the locker room showers in 2015.
Officers went to Soberanis' residence and he reportedly was willing to speak with law enforcement. According to the police report, he initially said that he was in the recreational center working out, but later reportedly claimed that he could not remember what happened due to a disability and he did not know what occurred before he ran out of the locker room.
Officers then attempted to take Soberanis into custody and he allegedly began to resist arrest by kicking and throwing himself around.
He then picked up an end table with a glass top and threw it at officers, according to the probable cause statement.
After being arrested, Soberanis was transported to the Utah County Jail and booked on charges of lewdness involving a child, criminal trespass with intent to commit a crime, voyeurism against a child, sexual abuse of a child, resisting arrest and assault against a police officer. He is actively being held without bail.