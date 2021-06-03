On Monday afternoon, Lehi police officers responded to an apartment complex after someone at the nearby Motel 6 reportedly witnessed a man vandalizing property.
The officers then allegedly found 15 to 20 gas meters that had been damaged by a large rock.
The witness reportedly saw the man walk in and out of the gas meter area three times and could see the man raising an object over his head.
The damage done to the gas meters was estimated to be approximately $3,000 to $5,000.
Afterward, officers received another report of a man with the same description walking northbound on I-15. Officers arrived, identified themselves and, as officers made their way toward the man, he allegedly ran across the freeway to the center median.
Officers reportedly followed the man and he allegedly continued to run across the southbound freeway lanes.
The man, identified by police as 39-year-old Dallin Hunter Rudd of American Fork, then allegedly hid in an area with heavy olive trees near Millpond Road where officers began looking for him.
After locating Rudd, he resisted arrest and was booked in the Utah County Jail on charges including use of roadway by a pedestrian, interference with a peace officer, failure to stop at the command of a peace officer and criminal mischief.
He is actively being held on $12,660 bail.