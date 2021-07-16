The Mapleton Department of Public Safety has released the name of the victim involved in a go-cart vs. vehicle crash Thursday.
Bridger Robison, 13, of Mapleton died from injuries sustained in the accident.
According to Lt. Phillip Bringhurst, police were contacted at 3:56 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Aspen and Dogwood Lane on report of a vehicle collision involving a juvenile driving a go-cart.
A Mapleton Fire Paramedic arrived within 4 minutes and found Robison in the roadway. Robison was unconscious and not breathing, according to Bringhurst.
Mapleton Paramedics began resuscitation efforts and transported the young boy to Utah Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
An investigation is underway and the Utah Highway Patrol was on the scene to assist with the accident reconstruction.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.
The Robison Family said this about their son, “Bridger was the light and life of the party with his red hair and blue sparkling eyes.
He was quick to make friends; and was blessed to have so many good ones,” the family statement said.
This fall he would have been attending Mapleton Junior High as an 8th grader.
“He loved playing soccer with his Utah Storm club team, and loved playing on a basketball bantam team for Maple Mountain,” the statement said. “He also loved the new dunk hoop on our trampoline; and would play hours with his three brothers whom he loved.”
Tennis and pickleball were becoming easy sports for him; quick to learn and really smart. He also loved to sing and play the piano, according to the family.
“He was looking forward to serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when he turned 18 and was living an incredible life in preparation,” the family statement said. “His testimony showed in his countenance as he loved to serve others around him.”
“He loved spending time with family. His sister is currently serving a mission in the New York City mission Spanish speaking for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He would always pray for her to get the gift of tongues. Very giving and serving young man!” the family said.
The Robison family would like to thank all those who have been praying and serving in any way.
“We have felt the love and support from our Mapleton family and friends from all over,” the statement said.
The Mapleton City Police Department would again like to express condolences to everyone involved in the accident.