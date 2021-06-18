On Friday at approximately 1:15 a.m., a Lehi police officer was parked at a Top Stop gas station, across the street from a 7-Eleven, when the officer heard a gunshot.
The officer noticed a sedan exiting the parking lot and performed a traffic stop on the car. The driver reportedly told the officer that a man near a Ford Expedition in the 7-Eleven parking lot had a gun and pointed it at his wife in the passenger side of the vehicle.
The officer made contact with the driver of the Expedition, and once in custody, the officer found a handgun in his pocket, according to the probable cause statement. The gun also was reportedly loaded with a round in the chamber.
After searching the vehicle, officers reported finding another handgun and two spent shell casings.
The woman in the car and a 2-year-old child were uninjured after the incident.
The man, 42-year-old Phillip Lafonda Barnes of Lancaster, California, admitted to owning the two guns. He reportedly said that while trying to move the gun, he accidentally fired a round that went through the rolled-down front passenger window.
A search was done on Barnes, which led to $1,802 being found in his sock. Since nothing else was found, the car and money were reportedly released to Barnes' wife.
While being transported to the Utah County Jail, Barnes reportedly was leaning forward and saying his handcuffs were bothering him. When the officer arrived at the jail, Barnes was allegedly sitting in a white crystal substance on the seat.
After removing Barnes from the vehicle, officers saw that multiple balloons of white crystal substance were spread throughout the backseat. Barnes had allegedly broken a plastic piece of the transport cage and had tried to hide the balloons underneath it.
"It appeared Phillip had concealed these narcotics in his buttcrack and was grabbing them while restrained in handcuffs behind his back on the way to jail," the probable cause statement read.
Once inside the jail, law enforcement allegedly found more balloons of methamphetamine, one balloon of cocaine, and about four Xanax bars inside the lining of his jacket.
Barnes was booked into the Utah County Jail on three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, theft of a firearm, damage to a jail cell, endangerment of a child, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and discharging a firearm within Lehi city limits. He is actively being held on $13,920 bail.