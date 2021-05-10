Life is meant to be sweet. That’s the idea behind a new sweet business in American Fork.
BLOX Dessert Bars, 541 S. 500 East in American Fork, has been open for about a month and the idea behind it is to make people happy, especially after such a trying year.
“My husband and I were thinking of what we could do during COVID. We had some time,” said owner Fallon Hansen. “I said to my husband, ‘How can we make people happy? Life is supposed to be sweet. How can we bring people this sweetness?’”
Hansen said that there are a lot of cookie businesses and she thinks they’re great, but she wanted to do something different.
“I’m more of a brownie girl. Where could we go to get a good brownie?” she said. “We said, ‘Let’s make a really good fudge brownie. Let’s not stop there because that would limit us. Let’s get creative and make all kinds of dessert bars and they can change all the time,’” she said.
Hansen partnered with friend Ashley Shepherd, who had just won a Utah brownie contest.
“We started making different types of brownies and dessert bars. We came to the conclusion that we need a lot of variety,” Hansen said. “Let’s add Rice Krispies. Let’s add blondies. We have a sugar-based bar and we have peanut butter bases.”
Hansen and her team come up with the recipes themselves, always looking for the unique. During the week of Cinco de Mayo, they offered a churro and a mango bar.
“Our baker has a lot of recipes that she loves that she can change easily to make it our own,” Hansen said.
So far, there are 90 recipes in the works, although they have not all been offered yet. The two signature bars are the Classic Brownie and the Skippy, a peanut butter bar. Additionally, four other varieties rotate through each week. Examples include a mango bar, lemon bar and s’more bar.
Hansen said that they love the concept of changing the varieties a lot so people are always excited to come back.
“Everybody loves the lemon bar that we did. We weren’t planning to have it come back so soon, but we did because we had so much demand,” she said.
The atmosphere is designed to ignite happiness as well.
“Let’s go with the color yellow. It’s very yellow, bright, happy and fun,” Hansen said. “We wanted people to come in, sit down. We offer ice cream for brownies a la mode. We offer drinks. We want people to have a great experience, a happy experience, a sweet experience.”
The business offers delivery as well.
“We have this sign in our building that says, ‘Life is meant to be sweet.’ We have had so many families, couples and friends take pictures right in front of it. They seem so happy,” Hansen said. “They have told us it is so fun, pretty to look at and it tastes so good. People have enjoyed the creation of BLOX, and we’ve had a lot of returning customers.”