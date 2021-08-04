Eagle Mountain is soaring this summer with a number of activities that show the area is on a growth fast tract. This coming Saturday is another example of that.
More than 225 small businesses will gather Saturday at Cory Wride Memorial Park, 5806 N. Pony Express Parkway, for a one-day-only ShopFest. The event goes from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is for the whole family, with entertainment, food and an evening concert provided.
“Eagle Mountain has become a hot spot for business development in recent years,” said Eagle Mountain Mayor Tom Westmoreland. “Highlighting what this community has to offer in a fun atmosphere is what ShopFest Utah is all about.”
Eagle Mountain City, the Eagle Mountain Chamber of Commerce and the Eagle Mountain Arts Alliance invites the public to shop the small businesses, take advantage of live music and hot air balloon rides, eat from the food trucks and encourage kids to have fun at the city’s spacious all-abilities park and splash pad.
The event attracts and highlights businesses from around the state and puts products and services in front of residents from around northern and central Utah. ShopFest Utah, which typically attracts thousands of attendees, is free and open to the public.
“2021 will be the event’s biggest and best yet,” said event organizer Evan Berrett. “We are excited to return to an in-person event, allowing everyone to have an incredible day while supporting our Utah small businesses.”
Hot air balloon rides kick off the event at 7 a.m. Tickets for the hot air balloons are currently sold out, but a standby line is available starting at 9 a.m. The vendor market opens at 10 a.m. and concludes at 8 p.m., followed by the concert.