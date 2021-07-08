Highland City officials are asking residents to stay out of the Highland Glen Park pond after state health officials found a “high bacterial count” in the north Utah County water body.
The Utah Division of Water Quality and Utah Department of Health began monitoring the Highland Glen Park pond, located behind Lone Peak High School, for waterborne pathogens on June 1.
On June 15, the DWQ waterborne pathogens monitoring team visited the pond and took samples near the south end that “did not contain E. coli above recreational thresholds,” according to a post from the water quality division.
A week later, on June 23, the monitoring team again visited the south end shore and collected a sample containing “E. coli levels exceeding 2419.6 MPN (most probable number), which is about the UDWQ/UDOH recommended Warning Advisory threshold of 235 MPN.”
A 24-hour follow-up at the Highland Glen Park pond revealed E. coli levels of 1,553 MPN, according to the DWQ.
In an update on June 1, the DWQ noted that its Waterborne Pathogens Warning Advisory for the Highland Glen Park “remains in place,” citing a follow-up sampling on June 30 that revealed E. coli levels of 2,419, well above the Warning Advisory threshold.
On Wednesday, Highland City posted a “health alert” on its Facebook page noting that the Highland Glen Park pond is currently “unsafe for swimming due to high bacterial count.”
“Please avoid touching the water,” the city said. “Fishing is allowed, but eating the fish is not recommended until further notice.”
Waterborne pathogens are a recurring issue at the Highland Glen Park pond, which health officials also issued a water quality advisory warning for in August 2020.
The presence of E. coli in water is an indicator of fecal bacteria that “can cause really severe GI (gastrointestinal) issues like diarrhea, vomiting, fever (and) cramps,” Kate Fickas, coordinator of the DWQ’s recreational health advisory program, told the Daily Herald last year.
“The type of E. coli that we look for in water bodies is actually not what we’re specifically concerned about,” said Fickas, an aquatic biologist. “It’s an indicator bacteria, meaning if we find it in a water body, it means there’s likely fecal contamination, because this type of E. coli lives in human intestinal tracts.”
Exposure to this fecal bacterial can cause “severe GI issues” in pets and wild animals, according to Fickas.
DWQ offers a number of tips for Utah recreators to stay safe from waterborne pathogens during the summer, including washing hands with soap and clean water before and after preparing food, showering with soap and clean water before and after swimming, visiting the bathroom before going into the water and avoiding swimming in recreational waters “at least 48 to 72 hours after a significant rainstorm.”
To protect recreational waters from fecal contamination, water quality officials recommend avoiding swimming “while experiencing diarrhea or within two weeks of having diarrhea,” taking children “for frequent bathroom breaks and diaper changes” and picking up and disposing of dog waste properly.