Even though life slowed down during the past several months during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pleasant Grove Lions Club has continued its humanitarian efforts — including awarding two scholarships to newly graduated seniors last week. The city’s Lions Club has been helping others for over 80 years with a host of different service efforts.
According to club secretary Darlene Seely, this past year has been difficult, but club members have continued to help others through a variety of projects. “We’ve done a project called Warm Winter. We put a box at the library for people to bring mittens, socks and woolen caps to donate and we donate these to the homeless shelter,” she said.
The Lions Club also helps people, who could not otherwise afford it, to have eye exams and to get needed eyeglasses.
“We have collection boxes at Springville Walmart, Lindon Walmart, CopyTec and the Pleasant Grove Library to collect eyeglasses. Some years, we washed them ourselves,” Seely said. “The last couple of years, we have taken them to another Lions Club district and they have washed them and read the prescriptions and they take them on humanitarian trips.”
Normally, the club awards one scholarship each year to a graduating senior from Pleasant Grove High School. This year, they were able to award two of these scholarships, thanks to a donation from the Pleasant Grove Kiwanis Club.
“Seniors at Pleasant Grove High School were able to apply for scholarships. They are $500 scholarships and we based it on their service projects and their academics, but more heavily on their service projects,” Seely said. “A committee reviewed the applications. It was just a fun experience. It’s really hard to choose from the students because they are so outstanding.”
Out of all of the applicants, two were chosen because of their service to others and what they had done during their high school years to help other people and their involvement in community activities. “It was really hard this year. We had some good applicants,” Seely said.
Recent graduate Remington Omdahl was the student body president for Pleasant Grove High School this past year, but was chosen for his friendliness to others, according to Seely. “It was his goal to meet and learn the names of two students each day of school. He would go up and introduce himself,” she said.
He also has shown serious interest in environmental issues and water and co-authored and illustrated a book for elementary-age students called “Save Some Water for Me” from the perspective of a fish, according to Seely. He established a curriculum to present lessons to elementary children to teach about water and the environment and had the opportunity to read this book to hundreds of children.
The other scholarship winner, Mary Burnham, has been involved with helping women in shelters. “Her family has always been involved in serving at homeless shelters. She developed an interest in women who were at shelters seeking refuge,” Seely said. “She started a project to help women who were in crisis, who had experienced violence. She created a marketing plan to sell bracelets.”
According to Seely, the bracelets started out as a small project and then went nationwide. She earned over $1,000 from this project. She developed the marketing, accounting and shipping for it and gave the money to the RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) organization for women in crisis.
The club also honored Pleasant Grove High School counselor Vicki Reese for her work helping students to get scholarships. “She has been an invaluable resource for us as a club,” Seely said.
The Lions Club was not able to have its main yearly fundraiser last year, due to the pandemic, which is selling doughnuts at Pleasant Grove’s Heritage Festival. But, this year, they will be back at the festival, which will be held on Sept. 13. “For the first time in 46 years, we won’t be in the main park. We will be in the Pioneer Rose Garden. We’ll be selling doughnuts and balloons,” Seely said.
For more information, check out the Pleasant Grove Lions Club Facebook page.