Pleasant Grove may not have the amenities of Shangri-La, but Thursday marked the city’s way to becoming a UTOPIAN society.
At a press conference packed with city officials, Roger Timmerman, executive director of UTOPIA Fiber, announced that work had officially begun on an expansion of the company’s rapidly growing, all-fiber network, bringing ultra-high-speed broadband to every home and business in the city.
The $20 million project received a unanimous vote by City Council members in April and will be fully built out by 2023, with the first homes connected to lit fiber in 2022.
Pleasant Grove is Utah Telecommunication Open Infrastructure Agency’s 17th city with fiber-to-the-home services.
“It’s a big day for connecting America,” Timmerman said. “As Sen. Mitt Romney and other lawmakers are working hard to finalize the broadband infrastructure bill, UTOPIA Fiber crews are digging here in Utah, bringing ultra-fast and reliable broadband service to Pleasant Grove City.”
UTOPIA Fiber is America’s largest open access network, meaning that it builds and owns the infrastructure but allows multiple private-sector internet service providers to compete, making it easier for them to do business while providing increased broadband access for residents.
“Although Pleasant Grove City’s 38,000 residents are technically ‘served’ by the cable company, community members have been complaining loudly about slow and unreliable internet service. That changes today,” said Guy Fugal, mayor of Pleasant Grove. “UTOPIA Fiber is here with a proven track record and a loyal customer base. Most importantly, they have been consistently hitting their revenue marks, which is the ultimate quality measure. We’re very excited to start construction.”
“One of the biggest questions we get as a city is, ‘When are we going to have more options and when are we going to have fiber?’” said Councilman Eric Jensen. “Today is that day.”
Timmerman noted that, “Competition solves everything. We’re excited to connect Pleasant Grove City residents, businesses and students to the fastest speeds in the country.”
Pleasant Grove — like every UTOPIA Fiber project since 2009 — is on track to be funded and grown solely through subscriber revenue, at no cost to taxpayers.
Including Pleasant Grove, UTOPIA Fiber provides fiber-to-the-home services in 16 cities and business services in 50, connecting communities to residential speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second, and 100 Gbps for business, both the fastest speeds currently offered in the United States, according to the company. UTOPIA Fiber is a publicly-owned interlocal agency. Participating cities also benefit from various Smart City applications that are enabled by the UTOPIA Fiber network, including an early wildfire detection system, fast public Wi-Fi, air quality monitoring services and more.
Pleasant Grove residents and businesses may visit http:// UTOPIAfiber.com for service maps, build-out timelines and information on how to sign up for UTOPIA Fiber services.