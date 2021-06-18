Dust, hind legs and the aroma of strawberries and cream filled the air in Pleasant Grove on Thursday night as thousands of Utahns celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Strawberry Days Rodeo.
The completely sold-out rodeo — which began on Wednesday and ends on Saturday — was established in 1921, making it Utah’s longest continually running rodeo.
The north Utah County rodeo hit a bump in the riding arena in 2020, however, when it and other Strawberry Days events were canceled or altered due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The crowd cheered and roared as rodeo announcer Will Rasmussen welcomed them to the "back and better than ever” rodeo.
The night began with the “cash cow” competition, where over a hundred young kids chased a startled calf with dollar bills taped to its body around the area.
Next, Rasmussen introduced the local beauty pageant queens and their attendants, including 2021 Miss Rodeo Utah Kassadee Jones, of Lehi, as the royalty rode their horses around the oval-shaped outdoor arena and a Blake Shelton cover of “Footloose” blared.
After that, a handful of local officials — among them Pleasant Grove Mayor Guy Fugal and state Rep. Jon Hawkins, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this year — stood on the back of Jeeps and tossed rolled-up T-shirts into the bleachers.
Next on the evening’s agenda was the bareback riding competition, during which broncos bucked and flipped around their riders, who gripped the horses with one hand as they tried to avoid getting thrown to the ground. Some of the competitors did so in vain.
Cooper Bennett and his horse Red Lady emerged as the first-place winner with 88 points, while Garrett Shadbolt came in second with 87.5 points. Logan Patterson and Keenan Reed Hayes tied for third place with 83 points each.
Another event on Thursday evening was the steer wrestling contest, where cowboys jumped from their horses onto the backs of steers and wrestled the 600-pound animals to the ground. Jake Ashworth came in first place after pinning a steer down in 3.5 seconds, while Dirk Tavenner and Riley Reiss respectively came in second and third place.
As the night went on, groups of friends, families and couples on dates walked around the outer ring of the arena and snacked on hamburgers, hot dogs, bags of chips and Pepsi.
Residents who haven’t yet experienced this year’s Strawberry Days Rodeo can attend its final day on Saturday at 7 p.m. For more information about the rodeo, visit http://strawberrydaysrodeo.com.