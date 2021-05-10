On Sunday at approximately 11 a.m., law enforcement was dispatched to an Eagle Mountain home about a reported medical problem involving carbon monoxide.
After responding to the home, officers learned that a man was reportedly trying to hurt himself by using carbon monoxide in the garage.
Before law enforcement arrived, the man moved back into the home and barricaded himself in his bedroom and then his bathroom.
The door to the bathroom was ajar but he was blocking it, not allowing law enforcement to get in. Having already inflicted some cuts and stabs wounds to himself, firefighters and law enforcement were able to get the door off of the hinges and gain access to the man.
“In doing that, one of the Saratoga Springs officers suffered a severe laceration on one of the fingers on his left hand," Utah County Sheriff's Office PIO Sergeant Spencer Cannon said. "The individual in question had inflicted a number of severe knife wounds on himself as well, and he was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital. The officer went to a hospital and received treatment for his laceration on his finger as well. Kind of a scary situation because it could have turned out so much worse, but this guy was having some challenges in life and just thought that this was the last choice he had available to him.”
The wounds on the hand of the Saratoga Springs Police Officer are not believed to have been done intentionally, as the officer sustained the cuts as he tried to get the knife away from the man.
First responders were able to get the knife away from the man, but the officer was injured in the process.
Cannon added that if anybody suspects someone they know is feeling like they might want to hurt themselves, they should call somebody. The national suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).
He continued, saying that this hotline can be called by anyone but that if someone is in immediate danger 911 should be called.
Mental health resources will be made available to the man who tried to hurt himself, according to Cannon, and he hopes that the man will be able to get some professional help.
For anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available through the Utah County Crisis Line at (801) 691-5433 and through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
The Crisis Text Line is also free to use if talking on the phone is an issue. Text HOME to 741741 or download the SafeUT app, a crisis chat line for Utah.