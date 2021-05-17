At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Utah County Sheriff's Office got a call that reported two men as missing, last seen Saturday night riding a WaveRunner in Utah Lake.
The wife of one of the men made the report, adding that her husband and his brother had left around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday to recreate at Utah Lake.
The two men, 33-year-old Jorge Anica and 21-year-old Manuel Anica, from West Valley City, drove to the Knolls area on the western side of the lake. Their truck, containing their belonging and cellphones, was located by Jorge Anica's wife just before she called the sheriff's office.
Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue officials responded to the area and searched for several hours, according to a press release, with the help of the Utah Department of Public Safety.
“The Utah Department of Public Safety came down with their helicopter and did some searching for two or three hours early Sunday morning, then we called that off and had our search and rescue team come back out," Utah County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. "We got started a little before 7 a.m. on Sunday and they found the watercraft at about 8:53 a.m. A little less than an hour later, they found both victims and they were maybe a half or three-quarters of a mile away from the watercraft. They were about a mile away from the shore where we believe they put it in the water.”
Cannon confirmed that the two men were wearing life jackets when they were located and had no sign of injuries. The sheriff's office does not know what led to the outcome, he said, but it's assumed the two drowned.
The two bodies were located at the surface of the lake on Sunday morning due to the life jackets.
“We always encourage people to wear life jackets — it’s the smart thing to do, and in this case, they were wearing life jackets. But it also shows that while it is something you should always do, there are certain circumstances where even the best safety equipment isn’t going to guarantee no injuries or preserve life," Cannon said.
Cannon added that the cause of death is unknown but that Utah Lake is notorious for problems people have when bad weather arises. He said that due to how shallow the lake is, about 11 to 12 feet at its deepest, when the wind comes into the area the waves formed stay very close together.
Due to how close the waves are, people can have a hard time navigating through them, making it hard to get back to shore.
“On a WaveRunner, like these guys were, that could be very problematic as you come up over one wave and dive down into the next one," Cannon said. "That’s very likely to throw you into the water."
Autopsies will be conducted on the two bodies to confirm the cause of death, according to the press release.