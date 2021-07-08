A Payson family is looking for financial support from the community after their 2-year-old son was killed in an auto pedestrian accident on the 4th of July.
According to the Payson Police Department, police and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident around 400 S. 400 East just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“The accident occurred when a family member was moving a vehicle in the driveway of the home preparing to do fireworks. The vehicle collided, as the driver did not see the child in front of the vehicle. The trauma sustained from this collision resulted in his passing,” police wrote in a statement posted to social media.
The statement continued, “Unfortunately, and after life saving measures were exhausted, two year old Levi Martinez passed away as a result of his injuries.”
Police said that toxicology results are pending for the driver but added that “there is no indication that this was anything other than a tragic accident.”
“All parties present, including the driver, were cooperative with the investigation,” Payson police said.
The Payson Police Department added that its members “would like to express our deepest condolences to the Martinez family at the loss of their child, Levi.”
On Monday, an acquaintance of the parents, Levi Martinez and Sami Leigh Martinez, set up a GoFundMe fundraiser in order to raise money to cover memorial costs.
“The unexpected death of a child is more than any parents should ever have to endure,” Lacey Evans, of Moroni, wrote in the description of the GoFundMe fundraiser.
Evans described Levi as “a bright, happy, shy, and loving little boy” who “loved music, cars, the outdoors and his family.”
“He loved his little brother and was exceedingly close to his mom and dad,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Levi will be sorely missed by anyone who ever had the chance to meet him.”
Evans continued, “There is nothing we can say that will ever make this any easier for this young family, but we are hoping to help with the cost of his memorial so his family can have one less thing weighing on their mind.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, 140 donors had raised $5,081 for the memorial costs, surpassing the fundraiser’s goal of $5,000. Some donations reached as large as $300 while others were as small as $5.
For more information about the GoFundMe or to send a donation, visit http://www.gofundme.com/f/levi-martinez-memorial-fund.