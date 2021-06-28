Payson is continuing to roll out its new brand “that builds on our heritage and plans for the future,” a rebranding effort that includes a new slogan and an updated city website.
The rebranding effort is based around the slogan “Home to Adventure,” a reference to the various outdoor and cultural activities offered in the south Utah County city and a move away from the city’s previous slogan of “Experience the Many Layers.”
A video posted by the city on Wednesday praises Payson for being “a place that celebrates the outdoors” and “honor(s) heritage and history.”
The four-minute video showcases the many recreational activities offered in the city — dirt biking, horseback riding, kayaking, hiking, camping, snowmobiling and others — as well as cultural events like parades and festivals.
The video also shows various amenities operated by the city, like the city pool and skatepark, and highlights local businesses including dairy and fruit farms. It notes that Payson is the “future home” of a Utah Valley University campus, as well as a Mountainland Technical College campus.
The rebranding effort, which city officials first announced in April, included a scavenger hunt through which residents earned points by completing various tasks involving recreation or culture, such as visiting a museum or taking a picture of a trailhead.
The scavenger hunt, which ended June 18, included various prizes, including a UTV, tent trailer and recumbent bicycle.
During a Payson City Council meeting June 16, Mayor Bill Wright said he heard from residents who talked “about how much people had enjoyed the scavenger hunt and how much they learned about Payson that they didn’t know about, even though they live here.”
“So there were lots of good comments about it,” he said.
The scavenger hunt winners were announced during a “Brand Rollout Celebration” at Memorial Park on June 19 that included booths and food trucks.
Coupled with the rebranding effort, the city is rolling out a new website and is urging residents “to experience Payson’s spirit of adventure by utilizing the upcoming website as you conduct business with the City, learn of the many exciting events held and offered in Payson, participate in our many recreation and library programs, and stay current on what is happening in your community.”
According to the city, the “dynamic website” will be provided by the Municode Corporation and will include “more information about the City’s parks locations and amenities” and a new economic development page that “will highlight current commercial projects approved and underway in Payson City, as well as several available sites for new projects.”
The city expects to unveil the new website later this summer.