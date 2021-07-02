Payson officials are requesting $40,000 from Utah County in order to put a restroom at the Forebay Trailhead in Payson Canyon as part of an ongoing project to improve recreation and increase tourism in south Utah County.
During a Utah County Commission work session on Wednesday, Payson City Planner Jill Spencer said the city recently updated the Payson Forebay Area Management Plan and identified needs for the area, including “formalized access points and trailhead improvements,” as well as parking areas, improved picnic areas, signage, wildland fire mitigation and “fencing to designate improved access points.”
“We had a lot of needs that were identified through that planning process,” said Spencer.
Most of those improvements have been made already, according to Spencer, thanks to a $139,833 Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and about $100,000 from Payson’s PARC Tax.
“But there is only one thing missing,” Spencer told the commissioners. “There’s just one portion of this project that is not complete. And that is for the restroom facility.”
Spencer said the restroom, which would represent about 15% of total project costs and would be funded through Utah County’s TRCC and TRT tax revenues, and other improvements will help attract tourists to the Nebo Loop National Scenic Byway, which runs between Utah and Juab counties and has access points in Payson and Nephi.
“It’s not even really about boundaries,” she said. “It’s about working together cooperatively as communities through Utah County, or coming together with county government to make sure that we’re looking at what the needs are for the larger community, and just the open space and recreation opportunities.”
People visit the Nebo Loop National Scenic Byway from “all across the country,” including Missouri, Washington, Iowa, South Dakota and Idaho, according to Spencer, who noted that “there (are) a lot of recreation opportunities and trails in the canyon” for visitors “to enjoy when they come to our area.”
“We do cater to the traveling public,” she said. “So all across the country people are coming to enjoy the beautiful landscapes of Utah, and specifically what we have here in Utah County.”
Popular attractions located near the Nebo Loop include rock formations at Devil’s Kitchen, the high peaks of Mount Nebo, Petticoat Cliffs and recreation opportunities provided at Payson Lakes recreation area.
The improvements in Payson Canyon are part of the city’s rebranding as a city “that builds on our heritage and plans for the future.” The rebranding effort includes a new slogan for the city: “Home to Adventure.”
Commissioner Tom Sakievich acknowledged that the Nebo Loop National Scenic Byway is “beautiful” and also noted that the new restroom would not come at any additional cost to Utah County taxpayers.
“We have it (the funding), so to speak, in the bank,” he said.
The commission did not take any action on Payson City’s request during Wednesday’s work session, at which Payson Mayor Bill Wright and City Manager David Tuckett were also present.