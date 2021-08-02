Utah transportation officials announced on Monday morning that U.S. Route 89 would be closed due to flooding and that traffic in Utah and Sanpete counties would likely be impacted.
At 7:18 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol announced that U.S. 89, which runs through Utah north to south and into Utah County through Spanish Fork Canyon, would be closed near milepost 310 because of flooding and estimated a “2 to 3 hour cleanup.”
“This will affect any of our morning commuters between Sanpete and Utah County,” Lt. Beau Mason of the Utah Highway Patrol wrote on Twitter.
The closure comes after heavy rainfall and thunderstorms throughout the state on Sunday that led to flooding in multiple regions, including Salt Lake City, Cedar City and Tooele County.
Dozens of videos posted to social media on Sunday show flooded apartment complexes and flash flooding through streets.
On Monday morning, the National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote on Twitter that “the threat for showers & storms (with) heavy rain will persist today” and noted that the flood risks are related to drought and wildfire conditions.
“Recent burn scars, normally dry washes, streams surrounded by slick terrain, slick rock & urban areas will be (the) most at risk. The greatest threat for heavy rainfall will be this afternoon,” the National Weather Service wrote.
The National Weather service predicted that there would be “mainly light showers” over northern Utah and southwestern Wyoming on Monday morning, while “showers/storms with locally heavy rain” were expected early Monday afternoon.
The showers and storms are anticipated to continue into late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, which noted that “some increase in storm motion will help reduce heavy rain residence time.”
By Monday evening, the showers and storms are expected to “gradually diminish.”
The National Weather Service listed multiple areas of Utah as being on flash flood watch on Monday, including the entire eastern half of Utah County, as well as parts of Juab, Sanpete, Sevier and Emery counties.
Gov. Spencer Cox acknowledged the storms and flood risks in a tweet Sunday evening and called on Utahns to do their part and help those around them in need.
“Some impressive storm totals across the state, and we are incredibly grateful for the much needed water,” the governor wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, that means some flooding as well. From Enoch to Tooele, Orem to Vernal, we need Utahns to do what we do best — help our neighbors and communities with any damage.”