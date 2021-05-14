The city of Spanish Fork was awarded a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in order to “complete environmental assessments and advance the redevelopment of several targeted Brownfields properties in the city’s I-15 and Main Street corridors.”
The grant, which was announced on Tuesday, is part of the EPA’s Brownfields Program that provides funding and technical assistance “to communities, states, tribes and others to assess, safely clean up and sustainably reuse contaminated properties,” according to a description of the program.
Spanish Fork is among 151 communities nationwide to receive grant awards totaling $66.5 million, according to an EPA press release.
“This funding will support underserved and economically disadvantaged communities across the country in assessing and cleaning up contaminated and abandoned industrial and commercial properties,” the agency said.
Mark Smith, director of the EPA Region 8 Land, Chemicals and Redevelopment Division, said Spanish Fork “has developed a comprehensive vision connecting targeted environmental assessment and cleanup with plans for transit-oriented redevelopment and economic growth.”
“This grant will help the City assess several priority properties and make them available for safe reuse,” Smith said in the press release.
The “priority sites” where the funding will be used include the Industrial Park and the Expressway Landfill in the I-15 corridor, as well as the former Salvage Yard site within the Main Street Corridor. Other targeted sites include “landfills, auto facilities, former gas stations, factories, foundries, lumber yards, junk and scrap yards, auto body repair shops, and underutilized vacant lots.”
Targeted properties in the Industrial Park “contain former foundries associated with hazardous metals, volatile organic compounds, PCBs and semi-volatile compounds,” according to the EPA.
“Assessment, cleanup and reuse of this area will lead to retail and commercial development,” the EPA announced. “In addition, Spanish Fork is proposing to use the assessment and cleanup of the former Salvage Yard along the Main Street Corridor for expansion of the fairgrounds. This site contains elevated levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium, chromium, PCBs and semi-volatile compounds, including Benzo(a)Pyrene.”
In the press release, Spanish Fork Mayor Steve Leifson said “environmental assessments at several properties throughout the city” will “give the city and developers vital information as we work to repurpose abandoned and underutilized sites.”
“I want to thank the EPA for their grant funding which will help make Spanish Fork an even better place to live and work in,” the mayor said.
Salt Lake County, Murray, Salt Lake City and Magna also received Brownfields Program funding this year in the amount of $600,000.