Utah County residents kicked off the summer on Friday at the Springville Art City Days carnival, which featured funhouses, carnival food and other summer attractions.
Music Express. Freak Out. The Zipper. The Sizzler. These are among the carnival rides offered at the annual Art City Days, which began on June 5 and wraps up on Saturday night.
Masks were recommended but not required at this year’s carnival, and most residents seemed happy to get out and enjoy the summer celebration, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Young kids laughed and smiled as they moved in circles on a motorcycle-themed merry-go-round, while others screamed and clenched their fists as they rode a piece of carpet down the Super Slide.
Older kids zig-zagged through a mirror-filled funhouse named Mardi Gras and painted to resemble a New Orleans storefront.
Meanwhile, older carnival attendees (including this sweet-toothed reporter) frequented the concessions stand, which sold funnel cake, churros, chocolate-dipped marshmallow sticks and other “fair food” essentials.
Just north of the carnival was the Food Vendors and Craft Boutique, another part of Art City Days where local vendors sold art prints, jewelry and clothing.
The summer carnival, which was put on by Browns Amusements and held at the Civic Center Park in downtown Springville, will open at noon on Saturday, the last day of Art City Days, and close at 10:30 p.m.
Art City Days events that took place earlier this week include the Hometown Rodeo, Eye Spy Photo Hunt, Medallion Treasure Hunt, Senior Art Show, Library Book Sale, Battle of the Bands and 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.
A number of events will take place on Saturday, including the Grand Parade at 10 a.m., the Car Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Motorcycle Show and Events from noon to 4 p.m., the Duct Tape Regatta at 1:30 p.m., a free ABBA tribute concert at 8 p.m. and a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
For more information about this year’s Springville Art City Days, visit http://www.springville.org/art-city-days or text “artcity” to 801-874-6627.