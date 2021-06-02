On Tuesday night, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a fatal accident in Springville where a man was killed after trying to cross some train tracks ahead of an approaching train.
The man, identified as 38-year-old Colin Robson Younkin of Springville by the sheriff’s office, lives in a neighborhood near the railroad crossing at Evergreen Drive.
Utah County Sheriff’s Office PIO Sgt. Spencer Cannon said there are two train tracks near each other on the road, and the man was walking toward the second set of tracks as the train was approaching.
“There was a train coming, the lights were flashing, the crossing arms were down, and there were a couple of cars stopped for the train on both sides of the tracks,” Cannon said. “This gentleman was going from east to west toward the tracks, and it just appeared that he was trying to beat the train to the crossing. He didn’t quite make it all of the way across and that’s not a combination that brings about much chance of a survivable outcome. He was killed when he was hit by the train.”
Upon seeing that the crossing arms were coming down, the man started to run toward the tracks and attempted to cross at an angle, but was caught by the side of the train.
Cannon added that the train was filled with coal and was approximately 5,000 feet long while weighing 14,000 tons. He said it took about a mile for the train to completely come to a stop.
Younkin is believed to have been living with family in the area.
As for the next steps with the investigation, Cannon said that Younkin’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for further tests.
He said that with similar instances there are sometimes suspicions of death by suicide, but that that is not believed to be the case with this incident.
“The people who lived immediately near the tracks told us that it is not uncommon at all for people to do that,” Cannon said. “They see it on a relatively regular basis where people are on foot, they see a train coming, and they hurry across so they don’t have to get stuck and wait for it.”
The train was moving at approximately 40 miles per hour, which means it would have taken approximately 45 seconds to a minute for it to pass.
Cannon said that as people approach a controlled intersection or a railroad crossing, the thought is often to hurry up and get through so that they don’t get stuck.
“We really ought to change our mindset so when we approach a railroad crossing or we approach a controlled intersection, and we hear the bells start ringing and lights start flashing, our first thought should be stopping rather than hurrying to get across,” Cannon said. “It appears to be the case in this situation, but being in that little bit of a hurry may have cost this gentleman his life.”