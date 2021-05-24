On Monday morning, Springville police officers responded to a home after it was reported that the homeowner's ex-wife had driven her car into the side of the home.
According to the probable cause statement, officers arrived on the scene and observed tire marks in the grass that led to visible damage to the home.
The man's ex-wife, 33-year-old Heather Davis of Springville, later returned to the residence in the vehicle she allegedly used to hit the side of the home.
Law enforcement reported visible damage to the front of Davis' car and she later admitted to using the vehicle to hit the home due to her emotional state, according to the probable cause statement.
Davis was then reportedly arrested and transported to the Utah County Jail on criminal mischief charges. She has been released.