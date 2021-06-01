The 46th annual Utah Valley Parade of Homes is set to kick off on Thursday, showcasing 26 homes from around Utah Valley that are newly constructed, have trendy designs and are fully landscaped.
The houses being showcased range from about $500,000 to almost $6 million and stretch across Utah County.
Steve Caldwell, executive director of the Utah Valley Homebuilders Association, said it has been a difficult year for homebuilders due to the supply and demand of lumber, concrete, tile and other necessary goods to build a home. While facing those challenges, Caldwell said that there are still some amazing homes being spotlighted in the parade.
He added that there is not a whole lot of difference between the parade in 2020 and the parade in 2021, with the 2020 parade still being able to be held on-site during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 event was delayed about a month and was held with people wearing masks and following safety guidelines. While there were challenges with holding the Parade of Homes during the pandemic, Caldwell estimated that it was the third-biggest parade that has been hosted.
Caldwell said people may have needed an opportunity to get out of the house.
“We had 13 homes in the parade last year and seven that were on the virtual-only,” Caldwell said. “It was a little bit smaller parade but it was a success. We are doing a virtual option again this year, so we have a virtual parade where the tickets will work for both.”
The virtual option was a hit with some people, so the parade is bringing it back for 2021 while also having an in-person option. This is something the parade plans to improve on moving forward, giving some people the flexibility to view the homes when they would like and making it available to those who may not want to travel to Utah Valley for the parade.
As for expectations, people attending the parade can expect to see a wide range of homes that vary in size and cost. Some of the homes may be in more of a tract housing development while others are more extravagant.
This allows the parade to hit a bigger market, according to Caldwell, attracting people looking for different styles of homes and in different locations.
“If you’re a builder, it’s a chance to show your work, it’s a huge deal,” Caldwell said. “There’s a lot of different styles, so the builders join it because they want the notoriety or they want some name recognition. Homebuilders do it to help them get that notoriety and the other reason is to shed some light on our industry.”
To participate in the parade, homebuilders must be a member of the Utah Valley Homebuilders Association and must also apply. The struggle with the parade is that the home needs to not only be completed before the event, it also has to be fully landscaped and decorated.
These efforts show how many people are involved in the homebuilding process, and Caldwell said it is a testament to how much the economy is supported by homes and the homebuilding industry.
“I honestly believe this will be the best parade we’ve ever had as far as visitors go and as far as recognition goes,” Caldwell said. “Every year we get a little bigger and attract a bigger crowd, but I think it’s word of mouth and the quality of the parade we have that keeps this growing. Our office has probably had 50 calls in the last week from people that are coming in from out of state and asking us which hotels are the best to stay at to attend the parade. It’s getting a lot of attention, a lot of interest, and we’re really proud of how it’s turning out.”
The hope is that the public enjoys the parade while possibly finding some ideas to use in a possible remodel or things they may like for a future home.
Caldwell also gave praise to the homebuilders themselves, who he said have put in a lot of work to showcase the homes.
For the homebuilders association, Caldwell said that the hope is that the event is successful as the money earned through the parade is then used to fund community service efforts to help the public gain a bigger interest in the homebuilding industry.
He said that the association is thankful for the community and people’s support for the parade.
To learn more about the 2021 Utah Valley Parade of Homes, visit http://uvparade.com.