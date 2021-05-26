On Monday afternoon, Saratoga Springs police officers were reportedly contacted by Ken Garff Nissan of Salt Lake City about a vehicle that was stolen using fraudulent identification. While on patrol, officers found the vehicle in question with a large Garff license plate and temporary tag, according to the probable cause statement.
After stopping the vehicle, law enforcement was reportedly able to positively identify the female driver, 43-year-old Heather Woodward of American Fork, from the reported false identification she used at the dealership.
Woodward later allegedly admitted to purchasing the car with a false name, date of birth, Social Security, address, and phone number. She reportedly said she was forced to do it by people to whom she owed large amounts of money.
While sitting on the curb, a deputy assigned to watch Woodward reportedly saw her pull up grass and put a plastic bag under the sod. The deputy later pulled the bag out of the sod and found a white powder substance that tested positive for cocaine, according to the statement.
She reportedly told law enforcement that she did not know what else to do with it, knowing it would be more costly to be booked with a substance on her.
Woodward was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, driving on a denied driver’s license, driving without insurance, forgery, fraudulent or false identification, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and obstruction of justice. She is actively being held on $5,830 bail.