DICKSON: BYU football is on life support and fans want to pull the plug (Oct. 13)
Darnell, it’s the year after year after year of choking. This season is just the lasted plate of garbage. We are feed a bowl of hope and hype every preseason then we are served a bowl of spoiled gruel. It hard to be every losing teams bust out win as BYU collapses game after game. I no longer have any hope of faith in the current batch of coaches. Maybe we can beg the MWC to take us back, but lately we might do better in the Big Sky. Let’s be honest, 9 straight loses to Utah, even in years when Weber State might have beaten the Ute’s, no BYU is a bus with no steering wheel. A flintstone car with no engine or break. Sitake should have the self respect to resign. — Lucinda Halter
I was expecting good things this year. But we’re seeing the same thing as last year: INJURIES. What is the deal with the strength and conditioning? Are the players bulked up and too stiff? Nobody can win with the injuries we’re seeing now. Does BYU need to replace the S&C coach? Something is wrong there.
Secondly, the offense is sputtering. Granted they’re down to their 3rd string, but even in game 1 there was a lack of continuity in offense. And what is the deal with the inability to score? Two games in a row BYU marches down the field only to fizzle. The offense seems to be ... weird. Third and a yard, they go for a bomb. Forth and six inches, they line up in the shotgun.
Kilani is a sweet man, whom everybody loves. But maybe BYU goes for Robert Anae. He’s rough, tough, and can install an offense. If you’re going to keep Sitake, maybe you try for a really experienced OC. Grimes has been an O-line coach and he seems to be a bit out of his element. His appearance on coordinator’s corner seems to reveal a great deal of uncertainty. If BYU keeps Sitake, maybe they need to find a more aggressive OC. Certainly, the offense doesn’t have a killer instinct.
Don’t blame independence for this. This is fundamental. They would lose in any conference the way they’re playing now. We all love Sitake. But he is not producing a tough, conditioned, aggressive team. — GreekSophistry
Editorial: Provo school bond is best choice for children’s safety, fiscal responsibility (Oct. 13)
Anybody who has read this article and is familiar with the conditions of the school should vote in favor of the bond. The arguments in favor of the bond are logical and well presented. Timpview must be rebuild. There is no question about that. The building is literally falling down around the students and teachers. Repairing the building will end up costing more in the long run. — Terry Szink
Provo School District needs to pay off the bonds already in place. Stop getting us in more debt! We can’t afford this bond!
In “your eyes” I should simply trust what you are writing and give you $245 MILLION dollars. NO, never! How did Dixon get to be 80 years old and Timpview less than 50 years old? It is because we trusted you with a bond to build it correctly back then! But “trust you now”. Why? What has changed? Provo City and Provo School District got THS ground via eminent domain but you don’t want to look for ground and be prudent about rebuilding because you may need to use eminent domain. Surely you jest. Provo School District just bought the adjacent park for top dollar. They spent 2.5 MILLION dollars for less than 9 acres of land. Who are you kidding. We’re not all stupid! Vote NO on this bond and stop the insanity! — Conform