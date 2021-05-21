THUMBS DOWN: To the Utah State Legislature for hastily passing a resolution warning of the "risks" of critical race theory. The resolution doesn't really address critical race theory, a legal and academic framework for looking at the history and legacy of systemic racism in the U.S., and urges the Utah State Board of Education to ensure no curriculum teaches that any race is inherently superior or inferior or that anyone should be treated differently because of their race. Ironically, those are both things that critical discussions about race try to accomplish.
THUMBS UP: To all those city workers around the county who are switching their hats from winter to summer and prepping all the parks, playgrounds and swimming pools for the public. Many residents have no idea how much daily effort goes into making sure their summers are filled with fun, picnic areas and clean swimming water. Kudos to all of you.
THUMBS DOWN: To the Utah State Republican leadership for not consulting with stakeholders and fellow elected officials on the Democratic side before using a special called meeting to move their agenda on critical race theory. More discussion and concerted effort into what CRT really does is of great importance not only to schools but to the lives of children as we guide them through history and current state of affairs. Racism is not what most voters are about. It’s time to get in step with what a wide variety of constituents think.
THUMBS UP: To mask restrictions being lifted. This is a great sign for where we are headed in relation to this pandemic. Having received my COVID-19 vaccination, I’m beginning to wonder when health and safety protocols become the responsibility of an individual. I am all for wearing masks, but with vaccines being readily available people are actively choosing to not get it. Anybody down for a massive mask burning party? Because I most certainly am.
THUMBS DOWN: To the decision makers at ABC Sports. Just spitballin' here, but one would think the team which earned the No. 1 overall seed this season -- with three All-Stars, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and super entertaining offensive firepower to boot -- might be worthy of a primetime weekend TV slot. Apparently not.
THUMBS UP: To the weekend. That’s it, I’m just excited to have a couple days to relax. Hope you all have a great weekend!
THUMBS DOWN: Have you ever noticed that every time there's a change to something, inevitably it requires an extra step or two and extra time to accomplish? Can there ever be updates to things that actually save time and make them easier?
THUMBS DOWN: Once again to Utah lawmakers for spending a year complaining about the executive office abusing its power by issuing health orders and mask mandates, just to turn around and pass a bill banning local school districts or universities from implementing mask requirements. And thumbs down to the bill's sponsor, Orem Rep. Val Peterson, who, despite being vice president of Utah Valley University, couldn't find the time to get input on the bill from education professionals.
THUMBS UP: To Megaplex Theatres for its promotion offering free popcorn Thursday to people who are vaccinated. While some might argue that they are singling out one specific group this time around, I'm sure free snack rewards for other individual health-conscious decisions can't be far behind. How about non-smoker's day? Or body-fat-percentage-under-a-healthy-18-percent day? (Weigh and measure yourself at the counter to qualify!) Don't go to sleep on the possibility of testing cholesterol or blood sugar levels right at the theater for a free large beverage. Let's not overlook the have-you-showered-today matinee or the blow-in-a-Breathalyzer midnight special behavior enhancers as well.