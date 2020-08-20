1937~2020
Loretta Mae Smith Marx returned to the loving embrace of her Heavenly Father on August 14, 2020. Loretta was born April 14, 1937 in Nampa, Idaho and later moved with her family to Yakima, Washington. She grew up amongst many extended family members and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandparents and cousins.
She graduated from Yakima High in 1955 and later attended Brigham Young University. Loretta married Gordon W. Marx on August 16, 1959 in Ely, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple on April 15, 1978.
Loretta is survived by her husband Gordon Marx, Fountain Green, UT; her three children: Bradford Scott (Wendy) Marx, Mansfield, TX; Marc Andrew (Melanie) Marx, Cedar City, UT; Keri Lin (Les) Marstella, Madras, OR. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren as well as her brother Gerald Smith, Redmond, OR. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey L. and Vincenta Smith, and her brother Harvey Smith, Jr.
Loretta served in many callings within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also held various leadership positions within Eastern Star and Amaranth and membership in Rebekahs. She had a heart of gold and an infectious laugh. She cherished life and loved to tease and joke with others. She always adored animals, especially her dogs.
Loretta spent the last three years in the care of Heritage Hills Care Facility in Nephi, Utah. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff for the loving care that they provided her in her final days.
A limited funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 to 10:30 prior to services at the church. Interment in the Fountain Green City Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen Mortuary. The family requests that you please wear a mask. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com