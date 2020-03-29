The following are key events in the life of Joseph Smith and the restoration period of the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to church historical records.

Dec. 23, 1805 — Joseph Smith born to Joseph Smith Sr. and Lucy Mack Smith in Sharon, Vermont.

1813 — Joseph Smith receives a pioneering surgery to remove a portion of a bone is his leg after typhoid fever left him with a bone infection.

1816 — The Smith family moves to Palmyra New York.

Early Spring — 1820 — Joseph Smith’s First Vision is recorded as happening in a grove of trees near his home in the state of New York.

Sept. 21-22, 1823 — Joseph Smith is visited by the angel Moroni and told of the Book of Mormon record, according to records. Joseph views the gold plates buried in a nearby hill. Joseph Smith obtains the gold plates from Moroni at the Hill Cumorah on Sept. 22.

Nov. 19, 1823 — Joseph Smith’s brother Alvin dies.

March 20, 1826 — Joseph Smith is tried and acquitted on charges of being a disorderly person.

Jan. 18, 1827 — Joseph Smith marries Emma Hale.

Dec. 1827 — Joseph and Emma Smith move from Manchester, New York to Harmony, Pennsylvania to live with Emma Smith’s parents after they experience persecution in New York.

June 15, 1828 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s first child, a son named Alvin is born and dies within hours.

May 15, 1829 — John the Baptist confers the Aaronic Priesthood on Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery in Harmony, Pennsylvania, church records state.

May 1829 — Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery receive the Melchizedek Priesthood from Peter, James, and John near the Susquehanna River between Harmony, Pennsylvania, and Colesville, New York.

June 1829 — Translation of the Book of Mormon completed. The Three Witnesses and the Eight Witnesses shown the gold plates.

March 26, 1830 — First printed copies of the Book of Mormon available in Palmyra, New York.

April 6, 1830 — The church is officially organized in Fayette Township, New York.

June 28, 1830 — Joseph Smith is arrested on false charges of disorderly conduct.

September-October 1930 — The first missionaries are called under the direction of Joseph Smith.

December 1830 to January 1831 — The Saints are commanded to gather in Ohio.

April 30, 1831 — Emma Smith gives birth prematurely to twins Louisa and Thaddeus. They live only hours.

May 9, 1831 — Joseph and Emma Smith adopt newborn twins Joseph and Julia Murdock whose mother died in childbirth.

July 20, 1831 — The site for the city of Zion (the New Jerusalem) in Independence, Missouri, is revealed to Joseph Smith.

Nov. 1, 1831 — “The Book of Commandments” is published. It contains the revelations received by Joseph Smith to that point.

Jan. 25, 1832 — Joseph Smith is officially sustained as president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

March 24, 1832 — Joseph Smith and Sidney Rigdon taken by a mob in the night, tarred and feathered.

March 29, 1832 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s adopted son Joseph dies after exposure to cold the night Joseph Smith and Rigdon were tarred and feathered.

Nov. 6, 1832 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s son Joseph Smith III born.

Feb. 27, 1833 — Joseph Smith receives revelation on the Word of Wisdom.

Nov. 7, 1833 — Saints begin fleeing from mobs in Jackson County, Missouri, across the Missouri River and into Clay County, Missouri.

May 5, 1834 — Joseph Smith leaves Kirtland, Ohio, for Missouri as the leader of Zion’s Camp to bring relief to Saints expelled from Jackson County.

Feb. 14, 1835 — The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is organized in Kirtland, Ohio.

Aug. 17, 1835 — The Doctrine and Covenants accepted as a standard work of the church in Kirtland, Ohio.

March 28, 1836 — The Kirtland Temple dedicated.

April 3, 1836 — Church history records state Jesus Christ appeared to Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery in the Kirtland Temple. Moses, Elias and Elijah appeared and conveyed priesthood keys.

June 20, 1836 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s son Frederick Granger Williams Smith is born in Kirtland, Ohio.

January 1838 — Joseph Smith and his family moves from Ohio to Missouri.

June 2, 1838 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s son Alexander Hale Smith is born in Far West, Missouri.

Oct. 27, 1838 — Missouri Governor Lilburn Boggs issues the “extermination order” allowing residents to push out members of the church under threat of death.

Oct. 30, 1838 — Missouri mobs attack residents in Haun’s Mill. The attack resulted in the deaths of 17 people.

April 26, 1838 — Name of the Church specified by revelation.

Dec. 1, 1838 — April 16, 1839 — The Prophet Joseph Smith and others imprisoned at Liberty Jail in Liberty, Missouri.

Nov. 29, 1839 — Joseph Smith meets with U.S. president Martin Van Buren seeking redress for Missouri grievances.

1839 — Joseph Smith and his family move from Missouri to Nauvoo, Illinois.

June 13, 1840- Joseph and Emma Smith’s son Don Carlos Smith is born in Nauvoo, Illinois.

Aug. 15, 1840 — Baptism for the dead publicly announced by the Prophet Joseph Smith.

Sept. 14, 1840 — Joseph Smith, Sr. dies in Nauvoo, Illinois.

Aug. 7, 1841 — Joseph Smith’s brother Don Carlos dies in Nauvoo, Illinois.

Aug. 15, 1841 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s son Don Carlos dies at 14 months old in Nauvoo, Illinois.

Feb. 6, 1842 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s son dies at birth. The son was not named.

March 17, 1842 — Female Relief Society organized in Nauvoo, Illinois.

May 4, 1842 — First full temple endowments given in Nauvoo, Illinois.

May 19, 1842 — Joseph Smith is elected as the mayor of Nauvoo, Illinois.

May 28, 1843 — Joseph and Emma Smith are sealed for time and eternity.

July 12, 1843 — Revelation on plural wives and celestial marriages is recorded by Joseph Smith.

May 17, 1844 — Joseph Smith is nominated as a U.S. presidential candidate.

June 24, 1844 — Joseph Smith with his brother Hyrum voluntarily surrenders to a constable in Carthage, Illinois on charges of inciting a riot.

June 27, 1844 — Joseph and Hyrum Smith martyred at Carthage Jail in Carthage, Illinois.

June 29, 1844 — Joseph and Hyrum Smith are buried in Nauvoo, Illinois.

Nov. 17, 1844 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s son David Hyrum Smith is born.

Information from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints historic records.

