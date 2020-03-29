The following are key events in the life of Joseph Smith and the restoration period of the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to church historical records.
Dec. 23, 1805 — Joseph Smith born to Joseph Smith Sr. and Lucy Mack Smith in Sharon, Vermont.
1813 — Joseph Smith receives a pioneering surgery to remove a portion of a bone is his leg after typhoid fever left him with a bone infection.
1816 — The Smith family moves to Palmyra New York.
Early Spring — 1820 — Joseph Smith’s First Vision is recorded as happening in a grove of trees near his home in the state of New York.
Sept. 21-22, 1823 — Joseph Smith is visited by the angel Moroni and told of the Book of Mormon record, according to records. Joseph views the gold plates buried in a nearby hill. Joseph Smith obtains the gold plates from Moroni at the Hill Cumorah on Sept. 22.
Nov. 19, 1823 — Joseph Smith’s brother Alvin dies.
March 20, 1826 — Joseph Smith is tried and acquitted on charges of being a disorderly person.
Jan. 18, 1827 — Joseph Smith marries Emma Hale.
Dec. 1827 — Joseph and Emma Smith move from Manchester, New York to Harmony, Pennsylvania to live with Emma Smith’s parents after they experience persecution in New York.
June 15, 1828 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s first child, a son named Alvin is born and dies within hours.
May 15, 1829 — John the Baptist confers the Aaronic Priesthood on Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery in Harmony, Pennsylvania, church records state.
May 1829 — Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery receive the Melchizedek Priesthood from Peter, James, and John near the Susquehanna River between Harmony, Pennsylvania, and Colesville, New York.
June 1829 — Translation of the Book of Mormon completed. The Three Witnesses and the Eight Witnesses shown the gold plates.
March 26, 1830 — First printed copies of the Book of Mormon available in Palmyra, New York.
April 6, 1830 — The church is officially organized in Fayette Township, New York.
June 28, 1830 — Joseph Smith is arrested on false charges of disorderly conduct.
September-October 1930 — The first missionaries are called under the direction of Joseph Smith.
December 1830 to January 1831 — The Saints are commanded to gather in Ohio.
April 30, 1831 — Emma Smith gives birth prematurely to twins Louisa and Thaddeus. They live only hours.
May 9, 1831 — Joseph and Emma Smith adopt newborn twins Joseph and Julia Murdock whose mother died in childbirth.
July 20, 1831 — The site for the city of Zion (the New Jerusalem) in Independence, Missouri, is revealed to Joseph Smith.
Nov. 1, 1831 — “The Book of Commandments” is published. It contains the revelations received by Joseph Smith to that point.
Jan. 25, 1832 — Joseph Smith is officially sustained as president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
March 24, 1832 — Joseph Smith and Sidney Rigdon taken by a mob in the night, tarred and feathered.
March 29, 1832 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s adopted son Joseph dies after exposure to cold the night Joseph Smith and Rigdon were tarred and feathered.
Nov. 6, 1832 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s son Joseph Smith III born.
Feb. 27, 1833 — Joseph Smith receives revelation on the Word of Wisdom.
Nov. 7, 1833 — Saints begin fleeing from mobs in Jackson County, Missouri, across the Missouri River and into Clay County, Missouri.
May 5, 1834 — Joseph Smith leaves Kirtland, Ohio, for Missouri as the leader of Zion’s Camp to bring relief to Saints expelled from Jackson County.
Feb. 14, 1835 — The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is organized in Kirtland, Ohio.
Aug. 17, 1835 — The Doctrine and Covenants accepted as a standard work of the church in Kirtland, Ohio.
March 28, 1836 — The Kirtland Temple dedicated.
April 3, 1836 — Church history records state Jesus Christ appeared to Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery in the Kirtland Temple. Moses, Elias and Elijah appeared and conveyed priesthood keys.
June 20, 1836 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s son Frederick Granger Williams Smith is born in Kirtland, Ohio.
January 1838 — Joseph Smith and his family moves from Ohio to Missouri.
June 2, 1838 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s son Alexander Hale Smith is born in Far West, Missouri.
Oct. 27, 1838 — Missouri Governor Lilburn Boggs issues the “extermination order” allowing residents to push out members of the church under threat of death.
Oct. 30, 1838 — Missouri mobs attack residents in Haun’s Mill. The attack resulted in the deaths of 17 people.
April 26, 1838 — Name of the Church specified by revelation.
Dec. 1, 1838 — April 16, 1839 — The Prophet Joseph Smith and others imprisoned at Liberty Jail in Liberty, Missouri.
Nov. 29, 1839 — Joseph Smith meets with U.S. president Martin Van Buren seeking redress for Missouri grievances.
1839 — Joseph Smith and his family move from Missouri to Nauvoo, Illinois.
June 13, 1840- Joseph and Emma Smith’s son Don Carlos Smith is born in Nauvoo, Illinois.
Aug. 15, 1840 — Baptism for the dead publicly announced by the Prophet Joseph Smith.
Sept. 14, 1840 — Joseph Smith, Sr. dies in Nauvoo, Illinois.
Aug. 7, 1841 — Joseph Smith’s brother Don Carlos dies in Nauvoo, Illinois.
Aug. 15, 1841 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s son Don Carlos dies at 14 months old in Nauvoo, Illinois.
Feb. 6, 1842 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s son dies at birth. The son was not named.
March 17, 1842 — Female Relief Society organized in Nauvoo, Illinois.
May 4, 1842 — First full temple endowments given in Nauvoo, Illinois.
May 19, 1842 — Joseph Smith is elected as the mayor of Nauvoo, Illinois.
May 28, 1843 — Joseph and Emma Smith are sealed for time and eternity.
July 12, 1843 — Revelation on plural wives and celestial marriages is recorded by Joseph Smith.
May 17, 1844 — Joseph Smith is nominated as a U.S. presidential candidate.
June 24, 1844 — Joseph Smith with his brother Hyrum voluntarily surrenders to a constable in Carthage, Illinois on charges of inciting a riot.
June 27, 1844 — Joseph and Hyrum Smith martyred at Carthage Jail in Carthage, Illinois.
June 29, 1844 — Joseph and Hyrum Smith are buried in Nauvoo, Illinois.
Nov. 17, 1844 — Joseph and Emma Smith’s son David Hyrum Smith is born.
Information from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints historic records.