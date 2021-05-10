The NBA announced today that Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanović has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, May 3, through Sunday, May 9. It marks his second Player of the Week accolade, having previously earned the Eastern Conference Player of the Week as a member of the Pacers for games played from Monday, Feb. 4, through Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.
Bogdanović (6-8, 226, Croatia) averaged 29.3 points on 62.3 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from three, along with 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals during the week. He was tied for third in points per game during the week in the Western Conference and was one of only two players to average over 25 points on better than 60 percent from the field and over 50 percent from beyond the arc. He posted a career-best 48 points in a 127-120 win against Denver, knocking down a franchise-tying record eight three-point field goals. The 48-point effort marked the most points posted by a Jazzman since Karl Malone scored 56 points at Golden State on April 7, 1998.
Here is a closer look at the week for Bogdanović:
May 3 vs. San Antonio: Had 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, with three rebounds and two assists in a win against San Antonio.
May 5 vs. San Antonio: Finished with 24 points on 10-of-13 field goals, along with two boards and two steals in a win against the Spurs.
May 7 vs. Denver: Tallied a career-high 48 points, knocking down a franchise-high tying eight threes, also totaling eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 127-120 win against the Nuggets.
May 8 vs. Houston: Logged 20 points, five rebounds and two assists in a 124-116 win against the Rockets, with the Jazz becoming the first team to 50 wins in 2020-21.
In his seventh NBA season, he’s averaging 16.9 points on 44.1 percent from the field, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.8 minutes per contest. Over his last 15 games, he’s averaged 24.4 points on 51.8 percent from the field, 91.6 percent from the free throw line, also adding 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
He shares the honor with Washington’s Russell Westbrook who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.