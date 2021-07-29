BYU's highest NFL draft selection ever has signed on the dotted line, according to sources.
Wilson missed the first two practices of the New York Jets' training camp as the organization and his agent hammered out details of Wilson's rookie contract.
The Associated Press and others said sources had confirmed that the two sides had come to an agreement Thursday on a four-year contract.
The deal is reportedly fully guaranteed worth $35.15 million, including a signing bonus of $22.9 million and a has a fifth-year team option.
Not bad for a guy who wasn't heavily recruited coming out of high school but became a superstar for the Cougars in 2020.
One of the reasons the deal took longer to work out than many other rookie contracts was the offset language, which is a practice that provides clubs with financial protection if they release the player before the end of the contract.
NFL Network and ESPN reported the sides compromised with Wilson receiving his signing bonus within 15 days and the team keeping its offset language in the contract.
Wilson was the last of the first-round draft picks from the 2021 draft to get his deal finalized.
New York coach Robert Saleh didn't seem overly concerned about Wilson's deal still not being done two practices into training camp.
"You're not going to see me panic," he said after practice Thursday. "Like I've said, there are 89 guys that are counting on us to prepare them the best way we know how. And right now, they've got our full attention.
"Zach's going to sign. And when it happens is when it happens. I don't try to worry about things I have no control over. So when it gets done, it'll be awesome to get him back."
About 30 minutes later, the agreement was hammered out. So Wilson should be with the team for its next practice Friday.
Fans who were starting to fret about the quarterback not yet signing took to social media to express relief. Even offensive lineman Greg Van Roten tweeted a gif of WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan doing his familiar “Yes! Yes! Yes!” chant.
Saleh said he last spoke to Wilson earlier this week, but added that LaFleur has regularly been texting with the quarterback about the playbook and installation of plays.
“We'll be excited when he gets here,” Saleh said before smiling. “And it'll be good to not have to answer questions about it.”
Allgeier, Empey named to two more watch lists
BYU junior center James Empey and sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier were again recognized for past accomplishments by being named to 2021 college football award watch lists on Thursday.
The Wuerffel Trophy, college football's premier award for community service, named BYU center James Empey to its preseason watch list of 93 players receiving consideration for the annual award honoring college football's top community servant.
Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.
In being recognized on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, Empey received his fourth 2021 preseason watch list honor in addition to being named a preseason All-American by both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. Empey was previously recognized for his off-the-field resume as a candidate for the prestigious 2021 AFCA Good Works Team, and was selected to the Rimington Award Watch List (most outstanding center) for the third time and Outland Trophy Watch List (top interior lineman) for the second straight year.
The Louisville Sports Commission today named BYU's Tyler Allgeier among 57 multi-talented college football players to the 2021 Watch List for the Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse.
The Paul Hornung Award, now in its 12th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in the memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2021.
A sophomore in eligibility after last year's Covid season, Allgeier is a versatile athlete who has played significant roles on defense (linebacker), offense (running back) and special teams (kick returner, punt return unit, kickoff and punt coverage units) for the Cougars in his career.
UVU men's soccer announces 2021 schedule
Utah Valley University men's soccer head coach Kyle Beckerman has announced the team's 2021 fall schedule, with a non-conference slate highlighted by a home contest against NCAA Quarterfinal participant Washington. UVU will face three teams, all at home, who competed in this past season's NCAA Tournament.
The Wolverines open the season with a two-game road trip to Upstate New York where they'll face Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schools Canisius (Aug. 26) and Niagara (Aug. 29). The trip to Canisius, in Buffalo, is a return trip from 2019 when the Golden Griffins visited Orem. UVU won that match 4-3 in overtime.
"Our early schedule and the travel involved will test us, but the boys will be ready to go. We have some good measuring-stick matches in non-conference that will prepare us well for WAC play," Beckerman said. "As a conference, the WAC continues to get better from top to bottom and has a great opportunity to again be a multiple-bid league. We know every time out will be a battle and we look forward to competing."
The home opener, Beckerman's first contest in front of the 12th Wolverines, will be Thursday, Sept. 2 against CSUN on Clyde Field. The second and final non-conference home game will be against Washington on Sept. 16. The Huskies finished No. 8 in the country in the final United Soccer Coaches Poll after making their fifth straight tournament - and second straight quarterfinal - appearance. Both matches will kick at 7:30 p.m. MT.
Sandwiched in between those two home contests is a trip to Illinois, where Utah Valley will play road games at Big 10 Northwestern (Sept. 9) and Bradley (Sept. 12) of the Missouri Valley Conference.
WAC play begins with three straight road contests: at Dixie State (Sept. 25), at UT Rio Grande Valley (Oct. 1), and at Incarnate Word (Oct. 3). Three straight at Clyde Field will follow that swing with San José State (Oct. 7), Seattle U (Oct. 9), and UNLV (Oct. 16) coming to town over the next two weeks.
The remaining road matches in league play will be at Chicago State (Oct. 22), at Houston Baptist (Oct. 24), and in the season finale at California Baptist (Nov. 6). The Wolverines will also host both teams who represented the WAC in the NCAA Tournament in the final home weekend of the season. WAC Tournament winner Air Force will be in Orem on Oct. 28 before regular season champion and 25th-ranked Grand Canyon will close out the home schedule on Oct. 30.
The WAC Tournament will be hosted by GCU in Phoenix Nov. 10-14, with the top six teams qualifying for a chance to earn conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.