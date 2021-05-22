BYU baseball defeated Pepperdine, 14-5, Friday night at Miller Park thanks in part to a 4-for-4 performance from third baseman Austin Deming. The 14 runs are the most scored by the Cougars since a 17-9 win over San Francisco on May 11, 2019.
“I’m real proud of our bullpen,” said head coach Mike Littlewood “They really got the job done tonight. We had good at-bats and timely hitting. I'm pleased how the guys played.”
BYU got on the board early in the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff single by Mitch McIntyre, who later scored on a fielder’s choice for a 1-0 lead.
The Cougars added four runs in the second inning off three hits. Deming singled down the rightfield line and Joshua Cowden was hit by a pitch. Then a bunt by Abraham Valdez loaded the bases with no outs. Infield ground outs by Brock Watkins and Danny Gelalich, combined with a McInyre walk, scored Deming and Cowden and left two runners aboard with two outs. A single by Andrew Pintar brought home two more Cougars to give BYU a 5-0 lead.
Pepperdine picked up a run in the top of the third with a run on one hit. The Waves tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning, combining a walk with two hits to cut the Cougar lead to 5-4.
BYU batted around in the bottom of the fifth to score four more runs and take a 9-4 lead. The big hit came from McIntyre who doubled to left center to drive in Valdez and Deming. Gelalich then singled to left to score McIntyre.
Deming led off the bottom of the sixth with a homer to centerfield, his second home run of the season. Another solo shot, this one by Andrew Pintar in the seventh, combined with a two-out, two run single by Cowden gave the Cougars a 13-5 lead.
BYU added a final run in the bottom of the eighth with a single from Gelilach to drive in Watkins from third base.
BYU and Pepperdine will wrap up its three-game series on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Miller Park. The game will be senior night for seven Cougars who will be recognized in a brief ceremony before the game.