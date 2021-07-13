Former BYU center Matt Haarms has landed in Germany.
The 2021 West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year has signed a contract with the Fraport Skyliners in Germany’s top pro league, Basketball Bundesliga.
Haarms — a native of Sweden — spent just one year in Provo after transferring from Purdue.
Haarms said on the Skyliners team website, “I have always dreamed of playing basketball professionally and I am extremely grateful that the Fraport Skyliners have given me this opportunity. I believe in the organization and the trainers and I am happy to work and live in such a great city.”
During the 2020-21 season, Haarms averaged 11.3 points, five rebounds and two blocks per game while shooting 55 percent from the field for the Cougars.
“We believe that Matt is a present and future player who brings a lot to the table and can help the team,” Fraport head coach Diego Ocampo said. “He’s a great player who is intimidating because of his size but still has good mobility. Offensive he is a complete player, he can close close to the basket, but also has other skills such as shooting from the middle distance and passing.”
Eschenberg earns Academic All-American honors
GREENWOOD, Ind. – BYU women’s volleyball middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg was named to the 2020-21 Academic All-America Third Team, selected by CoSIDA.
Eschenberg, an elementary education major, was one of the top middle blockers in the nation while leading the Cougars to their eighth Sweet 16 in nine seasons. Named to the 2020-21 AVCA All-America Third Team, the senior ranked No. 6 in the NCAA Division I with an average of 1.58 blocks per set and No. 10 nationally with a .435 hitting percentage. Eschenberg totaled 135 kills and only 18 errors in 269 attempts while leading the team with 82 blocks.
The senior advanced to the Academic All-America ballot after being selected to the Academic All-District Eight First Team in June. Eschenberg marks the eighth BYU women’s volleyball player to be named an Academic All-American; the 12th citation overall for the Program.
The Academic All-America Volleyball Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The complete list of this year’s CoSIDA Academic All-America teams can be found on cosida.org.
Women’s soccer gets five WCC home games in fall of 2021
SAN BRUNO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference released its 2021 women’s soccer schedule on Tuesday. BYU will begin conference play on Saturday, Oct. 2 against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash. The Cougars will conclude the regular season at home against Pepperdine on Saturday, Nov. 6.
BYU’s nine-game conference slate features a matchup against each WCC team, with five home games and four away. The Cougars are scheduled to host St. Mary’s, San Diego, Pacific, LMU and Pepperdine.
BYU announced its non-conference schedule last week, which is set to begin on Thursday, Aug. 19 with the home opener against Ohio State at South Field. The Cougars will also host USC, Marquette, Missouri, Idaho State and Utah State.
BYU will host an exhibition game at South Field against Weber State on Saturday, Aug. 14.
In 2020-21, BYU earned a 11-4-1 overall record and a second round appearance in the NCAA tournament. The Cougars lone conference loss was to Santa Clara, who went on to win the national title. BYU finished the 2020-21 season ranked No. 17 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.