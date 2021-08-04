BYU forward Gavin Baxter is about eight months into a nine-month rehabilitation for an ACL injury that included both meniscuses. He is currently participating in drills but not in scrimmages.
He’s almost ready.
“The amazing thing about it is that at 80 percent he’s still the best athlete on the floor,” Cougar assistant coach Chris Burgess said. “Caleb Lohner is probably second. Gavin is such a phenomenal athlete.”
BYU has six key players coming back from last year’s 20-7 team, including leading scorer Alex Barcello and Lohner. The Cougars have added two intriguing transfers in Milwaukee’s Te’Jon Lucas and LSU’s Seneca Knight as well as a talented freshman class.
Baxter’s athleticism, versatility and huge wingspan could make him more important to the team’s success than any of them.
“Gavin’s flexibility can help us do a lot of things defensively,” Burgess said. “He can trap ball screens, he can switch ball screens, he can be a defensive stopper. On offense he knows how we go. Our expectation for him is to get healthy, get on the court and stay healthy. We need him to run the floor, rebound, rim protect and defend. We know he can do that.”
A lineup of Barcello, Lucas, Knight, Lohner and Baxter would follow the trend of “small ball” in college basketball, but Baxter’s myriad skills make him unique.
“Gavin is 6-foot-9 with a 7-3 wing span,” Burgess said. “That’s not exactly small ball.”
The Cougars are cautiously optimistic that Baxter will be ready to play a major role during the 2020-21 season. He’s played only nine game in the past two seasons due to injury. A torn labrum suffered during BYU’s overseas trip in the summer of 2019 caused him to miss all but the final seven games of the 2019-20 campaign. Baxter started the first two games of the 2020-21 season but fell to the floor in agony on Thanksgiving Day against New Orleans and missed the remainder of the year.
“Obviously, it was my second injury,” Baxter said. “But at the same time, I feel like I was better able to deal with it. It wasn’t my first rodeo. Still, not being able to play takes its toll mentally. It’s not something you want to do.”
With the help of BYU trainers Rob Ramos and Erick Schork, Baxter is rounding into form. On April 5, Baxter posted on social media “I ran for the first time in 130 days.” He’s worked his way up to 230 pounds to better handle the grind of the upcoming season.
“He’s looking better and better each day,” Burgess said. “With the weight room and conditioning his body is transforming back to where it was before he got hurt in November. Each day he gets wins in his recover and that’s super valuable to him. We love where he’s at. He’s heading in the right direction and been crushing it on his side.”
The last time Baxter played a full season was in 2018-19. averaging 4.7 points, grabbing 92 rebounds (32 offensive), shooting 65 percent from the field and blocking 35 shots in 30 games. He teased fans with his potential with a 25-point outburst against Loyola Marymount, making 10 of 14 from the field and adding a pair of thundering dunks.
Baxter said he’s excited for this year’s team to come together.
“We’re going to be a really athletic team,” he said. “Defensively we’re going to be able to switch 1 through 5 a lot and that can cause problems for other teams. Coach Pope tells us that being basketball players means reading what the defense is giving us. Five athletic guys on the floor will make it easy for us to make plays.”
“With Gavin at the 5, it allows us more versatility,” Burgess said. “He can get up and pressure the ball, plus he’s so long and athletic. He moves like a guard out there. As a 5-man he can track you on defense but he can also sprint back and recover. He and Caleb should be fighting over who is going to be the first big down the floor.”