One-year-old Blu Bryant won’t remember rolling around on the floor with his dad on the floor of the Fiserv Forum, celebrating an NBA title.
But there will be plenty of video and pictures to show him in the future.
Elijah Bryant is 26 years old and a former BYU basketball standout. Just four months ago, Bryant, his wife Jenelle and baby Blu were living in Israel, where Elijah was playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israel Premier League.
Now, Elijah Bryant is an NBA champion.
“It still doesn’t seem real,” Bryant said this week. “I haven’t really had time to soak it all in. When I have some time to think about it, no matter what, I’ll be an NBA champion for the rest of my life.”
In early May, Bryant’s agent told him there was a possibility he could sign with the Milwaukee Bucks for the playoffs.
“I was trying to focus on being a professional and just being where my feet are at,” Bryant said. “I was excited that something like that could happen, but I didn’t want to believe it until it was true. I was focused on playing in Israel. But we got it figured out. Literally two days later we packed up our whole house and were on our way to Chicago.”
Milwaukee was the first NBA team Bryant worked out for when he decided to leave BYU early for a professional career back in the spring of 2018. Former Utah State star Sam Merrill was a teammate on the Bucks, and that relationship helped make Bryant get settled with his new squad.
“It’s the NBA,” Bryant said. “Guys are used to it. It’s a business with guys coming in and out. Players and basketball teams are the same all around the world. There’s a brotherhood.”
Bryant scored 16 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists in the season finale against the Chicago Bulls. During the Bucks amazing run to their first NBA championship in 50 years, Bryant played in 11 games and scored 14 points in limited duty. Ironically, he injured his hand in pregame warmups before the series clinching Game 6 and wouldn’t have played regardless.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points to lead Milwaukee to a 105-98 victory in Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns on July 23, setting off a huge celebration for the capacity crowd of 17,341 at the Fiserv Forum and the 65,000 Bucks fans watching outside in the Deer District.
Even though he had only been with the team a short time, Bryant said he felt like a big part of the win.
“People don’t understand,” Bryant said. “The guys on the bench, the front office and the staff all make sacrifices. The end of the game was so emotional. You dream of playing in the NBA and making it all the way to win a championship, it’s so surreal. It was super special for my family to be there. That’s what it’s all about.”
Another familiar face in Milwaukee was that of Dr. Craig Manning, the Bucks mental strength coach. Manning and Bryant first met at BYU, where Manning fulfilled the same role. When Antekounmpo wowed the media with his thoughtful and intelligent responses to questions after winning the title, Bryant recognized the influence of Manning.
“Giannis talks about humility and lives it, too,” Bryant said. “He’s very humble and that’s a testament to his upbringing and character. He’s a great guy. We talk about watches, we talk while where hanging out in the ice tubs. The culture they’ve built in Milwaukee is a big reason why they won a championship Everyone is comfortable with their roles.”
Bryant and his family took some time off after the championship as he allowed his injured hand to heal. Bryant found out the advantages of being an NBA champion when he queried on social media about how he might get some tickets to a local rodeo. Spanish Fork city councilman Mike Mendenhall made it happen.
Bryant posted photos of his family and commented, “No longer my first rodeo, thanks @mendenhallsf.”
Bryant said his hand is good to go and he’ll join the Bucks summer league team next week. He’ll host a basketball camp in Orem August 20-21 (details can be found at elijah-bryant.com). He’ll continue to maintain two YouTube channels, one for his family and one for helping young basketball players refine their game.
As for what comes after that ...
“All I can do is control what I can control and focus on the now,” Bryant said, echoing one of Manning’s most basic tenants. “I’m lucky that I get to do this for a living. Whether it’s in Utah, or Milwaukee, or Boston, or overseas, it’s a blessing to be able to play this game. It will be my job for my whole life. I just have to have a good attitude no matter what and enjoy it.”