Here’s what’s going in inside Darnell’s head.
Last Friday was international left-handers day, as well as my birthday. Studies say only 10-12 percent of the world is left-handed, so I feel pretty special. Once again, my family spoiled me with presents and delicious food. I had so much fun I plan on celebrating many more birthdays in the future.
Doing it the right way
One of my biggest concerns about name, image and likeness has always been how it would create an even bigger gap between the star players and the other members of the team. I mean, if the quarterback drives up to practice in a 2021 Hummer and the offensive linemen that protect him are in a 20-year old Mazda, how does that help the culture of the team?
What BYU and Built Brands are doing it the right way by taking care of the walk-ons as well as the scholarship guys.
On BYU Sports Nation, head coach Kalani Stake said, “The reason why it’s gaining so much traction is because now we’re not talking about just the star player. We’re talking about what actually makes up the team.... We’re 123 strong.”
At a school like BYU, coaches are trying to build 2 and 3-star players into 4 and 5-star players. This kind of commitment lets all players know the school is invested in their growth.
A ways to go
I find it interesting that neither BYU nor Utah is ranked in the preseason college football polls. In fact, the only BYU opponent in the Top 25 in perennially over ranked USC (No. 14). If Kalani Sitake’s program has the kind of depth he talked about building when he took the job, 2021 could be pretty cool.
I remember
On Twitter, Jeff Ringwood (@ringjeff) went heavy with the nostalgia.
“You know something I had completely forgotten about until just now???? Playing pickup sports as a kid and needing to use a GHOST RUNNER!!!! Good times, good times!”
All I know is my ghost runner was much faster than I was, for sure.
Decisions
For the first time since I started writing about BYU football, I honestly think the Cougars will have a super productive offense regardless of who starts at quarterback.
Maybe I’m buying too much into the rhetoric coming out of fall camp, but I feel like all three guys — Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney and Jacob Conover — are good enough to score a lot of points with this offense. The amazing thing is they would all do it in a different way. Each guy has unique skills that would make defending BYU’s loaded skill position players very difficult.
Cougars and Utes
The BYU men’s basketball team will play at Utah on Nov. 27, the same day as the BYU-USC football game in Los Angeles. There is a lot of new blood in both basketball programs. The Cougars have nine new players on the roster and the Utes have a new coach, which means a new system and loads of new players as well.
I feel like I need to point out that BYU leads the overall series 132-129 and that Mark Pope is 1-1 against Utah.
On the pitch
BYU women’s soccer shut out Weber State 5-0 in its exhibition opener and begins the regular season on Thursday at home against Ohio State. This team is going to be VERY good. I expect a deep run into the NCAA tournament and I think the team is expecting that, too.
The grind
This is your yearly reminder to not overreact after the first NFL exhibition games. Yes, Zach Wilson looked pretty solid for the Jets in two possessions and Taysom Hill threw an interception with the Saints. Lots of football left to play before things court.
Circle your calendar for Tuesday. That’s the day NFL teams have to cut their rosters down to 85 players. Also make note of August 31, when that number gets reduced to 53. A lot of former Cougars have a shot at making regular-season rosters.
Just kidding
We saw on social media this week some supposed new Nebraska football uniforms similar to the overalls outfit mascot ‘Lil Red sports on game day. BYU fans were suffering frightening flashbacks of the bib uniforms in the 1990s.
New Nebraska AD Trev Alberts tweeted on Wednesday: “Hate to break it to everyone. There won’t be any overalls on our football uniforms this season. Lil Red will not be taking questions at this time, please respect his privacy.”
That’s all for now, but for this: BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe came strolling through the football offices this week while us media types were waiting for another BYU football interview. I told him the mic was open if he wanted to sit down and talk to us. He started toward the seat, then pretended he had laryngitis.
Come on, Tom. I’m sure you have something to say about college football realignment, right?
Have a great week, treat each other with respect and stay safe.