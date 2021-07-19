BYU got its man.
Seneca Knight, a 6-foot-7 wing who comes by way of San Jose State and LSU, made his intentions known on social media Monday by choosing to play for Mark Pope and the Cougars.
That decision culminated a furious courtship of Knight by BYU over the past two or three weeks, which included a visit by the player and his parents on campus over the weekend according to Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe.
Knight averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 2019-20 at San Jose State with 30-point games against UNLV (30), Nevada (34) and Colorado State (37), all on the road. He opted out of the 2020-21 season after just four games due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus and entered the transfer portal, eventually choosing LSU.
Knight never played for the Tigers and re-entered the transfer portal earlier this month.
Knight also visited Georgia Southern and Idaho, where former SJSU assistant coach Tim Marrion works. He'd also heard from Minnesota and Virginia Tech.
Knight is a slasher who can create his own shot. He attempted 202 free throws during his sophomore season, about 6.5 per game and shot 77 percent. He would also provide a long defender for the Cougars on the perimeter.
Last week on Ben Criddle's radio show (ESPN 960), Knight said, “"One thing I wasn't able to showcase is my passing ability, and how I love to pass, which also a reason why I'm interested in BYU. Surrounded by one of the best shooting teams in the nation, the core group that they have."
Knight is originally from Lafayette, Louisiana, and only started playing organized basketball about six years ago. Since BYU will be his second transfer, Knight will need to obtain a waiver from the NCAA in order to play in the 2021-22 season.
Knight also told Criddle, “Out there in Utah, Provo, there's not much going, it's a sports town. The community is invested into BYU. Being there in a situation where you can just lock in and focus and have the right development. That's the thing that gets me most excited."
Knight's addition should solidify BYU's 2021-22 roster. Last month, leading scorer Alex Barcello announced his decision to return for an additional year and at that time Pope said the Cougars were looking to fill one more spot on the roster.