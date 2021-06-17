And now, some college basketball news.
The West Coast Conference announced the 16 conference matchups for each of its 10 men's basketball teams for the 2021-22 season on Thursday.
The WCC brass must not have gotten the memo that BYU was holding its football media day, so the news will be buried a bit among Cougar fans.
Anyhow, this is the fourth season the league will play a 16-game schedule after changes adopted by the WCC Presidents' Council as part of the Conference's Men's Basketball Enhancement Plan prior to the start of the 2018-19 season.
BYU will play San Diego at home and Santa Clara on the road and will meet the other seven WCC teams home and away.
The good news is that Cougar fans get another year of BYU-Gonzaga and BYU-Saint Mary's times two, and those three teams always put good products on the court. The rivalry between those schools makes for good television and is the best opportunity to move up the national ratings and rankings.
The WCC also polled the league's coaches and, no surprise, Gonzaga received nine first-place votes and 81 points overall. BYU got one first-place vote – likely from Bulldogs coach Mark Few because he can't vote for his own club – and 66 overall points, the same as Saint Mary's.
The news release from the WCC also reads, “These schedule initiatives demonstrate the league-wide commitment by West Coast Conference Presidents and Athletic Directors to adopt an innovative approach to advance men's basketball on the national stage as a multiple NCAA bid Conference.
The matchups detailed below designate the 16-game home and away opponents for the upcoming season based on a Conference formula including the 2019-20 & 2020-21 team NET rankings, last year's University Credit Union WCC tournament seedings, and a spring survey of the league's 10 head coaches.
The 2022 UCU WCC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament will take place March 3-8 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.