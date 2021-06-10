SAN MATEO, Calif. – Brigham Young University won the 2020-21 West Coast Conference Commissioner's Cup, awarded to the WCC institution enjoying the most success during conference play. This marks the unprecedented eighth consecutive Commissioner's Cup victory for the Cougars in their ninth year of Conference membership.
BYU won in impressive fashion with 105.5 points, good for a 14-point lead over runner-up Gonzaga University (91.5 points).
The West Coast Conference Commissioner's Cup is an all-sports award presented at the end of each academic year to the league's top performing school in conference play and is based on a point system, reflecting the finish of each team in conference play. The institution with the highest point total after combining the men's and women's point totals is honored with the Commissioner's Cup.
This season BYU captured outright championships in four sports: men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and softball. The Cougars posted runner-up showings in five other sports: women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s golf and men’s tennis.
BYU won the women's all-sports trophy race for the eighth straight year with a tally of 61.5 points after collecting three titles. Gonzaga University was second with 57.5 points finishing strong with basketball, golf and rowing titles. University of San Diego was third with 46.5 points.
BYU claimed its sixth men’s all-sport trophy with a final score of 44.0 points to sweep the men’s and women’s all-sport trophies for the sixth time. Pepperdine University was second with 38.0 points winning golf and tennis titles. Gonzaga finished in third place with 34.0 points.
Overall, the Cougars compiled 105.5 Commissioner's Cup points at the conclusion of the academic year, which includes men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s rowing and baseball.
Gonzaga (91.5) placed second in the final overall standings, Pepperdine (84.0) is third while San Diego (78.5) is fourth. University of San Francisco (77.0) is fifth, Saint Mary’s is sixth (74.0), and Santa Clara University (68.0) is seventh. LMU (67.0), University of Portland (62.5) and University of the Pacific (40.0) round out the standings.
BYU's victory extends its overall lead in Commissioner’s Cup wins with eight, three more than the University of San Diego. The Toreros won five straight from 2008-2012. Pepperdine University (2002-04) rates third on the all-time list with three while Santa Clara University (2005 and 2007) and Loyola Marymount University (2006) also own cup triumphs.