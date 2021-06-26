How much recruiting juice did BYU earn with last year’s 11-1 season and Zach Wilson’s rise to the No. 2 overall NFL draft choice?
A lot, according to Cougar coaches.
The pandemic put much of college football’s recruiting efforts on pause, but everything opened back up in June. At BYU, the football program held camps, received five commitments for the Class of 2022 and made a dozen offers.
During BYU Football Media Day, Cougar coaches answered questions about the impact of last year’s success.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had people mention it,” BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said. “I’ll give you an example: I was at the NFL draft with Zach and just walking around I ran into (LSU coach) Ed Orgeron, (Northwestern coach) Pat Fitzgerald and (Penn State coach) James Franklin. All three of them mentioned that it seemed like BYU was only team playing football for a while there.
“It’s crazy how much they watched us play and how much they’d seen us. They were all making comments about things we did and they noticed it because we were playing games.”
Aside from college coaches, Roderick said recruits also took notice.
“We’ve been talking about that for a full year now,” he said. “Even though we could have recruits on campus, we’d ask them, ‘Are you watching us play this week? We’re playing when nobody else is.’
“You can say what you want about who we were playing. We were playing. It showed that football is important here and that football is a big deal. We’re a program that I think is going to be playing at a high level now.”
Roderick added that the 2020 season showed recruits that BYU wants to be great at football and that the administration is backing up that goal, not only by getting the Cougars 12 games last season but implementing name, image and likeness organization and the new Built4Life initiative.
Wide receiver coach Fesi Sitake noted that the message appeals to the families of the recruits.
“I think that parents naturally latch on quicker to some of those things,” he said. “High school kids look through a much more football-focused lens. It’s a great opportunity to educate guys on the broader scope of things. It’s a huge recruiting pitch because that’s our niche at BYU.
“Other schools can promote revenue, or facilities, guys to the NFL and rich tradition. Those are all have value. Our niche is what we can do for these guys after football because of the support we have. When you look through that lens, recruits can see that BYU can be different.”
Associate head coach Ed Lamb said the personal stories in recruiting are what really matter.
“To an adult in the working world, it’s easy to see the valuable things,” he said. “I don’t think 17 or 18-year olds see it as valuable until they hear it from another young person. Our players talk about the actual experience of BYU football connecting an internship in the field they are interested in. That’s where the magic happens.”
So far, BYU has 10 hard commits in the Class of 2022. Those 10 recruits are ranked No. 62 in the country. By comparison, the Cougars have been ranked 84th, 81st and 70th over the three previous seasons. The highest ranking Kalani Sitake has had as a head coach at BYU came in his first season (2016) at No. 49 with mostly recruits from the previous staff.
Recruiting rankings are difficult to quantify at BYU, where church missions create funky numbers from year to year. As long as the Cougars are pulling in OKGs — “Our Kind of Guys” — the coaching staff can focus on development and depth in the program.
“We were fortunate last year that Tom (Holmoe), President Worthen and our administration said, ‘Let’s feel this thing out,’” Kalani Sitake said. “They were committed to playing football. I don’t know how that factors into the recruiting and all that stuff. I just know that it helps to have people that care about the young men on our football team.
“I like the direction we’re going. There’s always innovation, creativity and the ability to adapt and help our student-athletes accomplish their goals and dreams.”